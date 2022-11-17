AXA XL builds up regional D&O underwriting teams; announces regional leader promotions

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance's Professional Liability team has built out its regional underwriting management structure, promoting five to Region Leader positions. The new Regional Leaders include Rob Martin, Ed Perry, Katie Konfala, Cara Hardacker, and Brendan Carpenter.

According to Tony Giacco, Chief Underwriting Officer for Professional Liability in the Americas, "In building out these regional management teams, we're focusing resources to give our broker and clients greater access to teams empowered to make underwriting decisions and tailor D&O coverage based on their operating environment. Especially in the current economy, brokers and clients see a lot of value in our collaborative approach, and we believe they will see even more with this enhanced regional structure."

Mr. Giacco added: "These Regional Leader promotions are well earned. Collectively, Rob, Ed, Katie, Cara and Brendan have more than 80 years of professional underwriting experience. While market competition continues to intensify, it would be hard for any business to find D&O expertise with the level of experience, attention, and collaboration that these underwriting managers and their regional teams have."

AXA XL's enhanced Directors & Officers regional teams now include:

Rob Martin , joining Greg McCoy and Jason Hawkins to managing Professional Liability business in the AXA XL's East Zone, the business' largest zone.

Brendan Carpenter , joining Nick Carlson and Hank Toolan in managing regional business in the Central Zone.

Katie Konfala and Cara Hardacker teaming up with Ed Perry to lead growth of AXA XL's regional book of business in its West Zone.

AXA XL's Directors & Officers insurance helps cover defense costs and damages arising out of wrongful act allegations and lawsuits brought against an organization's board of directors and/or officers. D&O claims are becoming increasingly common, and individual directors and officers are also at increasing risk of being held personally liable.

