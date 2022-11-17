Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against DLocal Limited

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against DLocal (Nasdaq: DLO). The investigation results from inaccurate statements DLocal may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

The investigation focuses on the November 16 report from Muddy Waters Capital questioning, among others, DLocal's disclosures with respect to (i) Total Processing Volume (TPV) and accounts receivable, (ii) two key subsidiaries' accounts payable and accounts receivable, and (iii) its Take Rate, or the percentage of TPV DLocal charges.

