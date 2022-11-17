3 Blind Mice Window Coverings Acquires Drapery Works of Orange County, CA

3 Blind Mice Continues Its Hyper Growth Strategy with the Acquisition of Drapery Works.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 Blind Mice Window Coverings continues its robust growth strategy, making official the acquisition of Drapery Works, Orange County's premier window treatment and custom upholstery company. An established brand since 1977, Drapery Works has provided tens of thousands of satisfied Southern California residential and commercial clients with beautiful, functional, and affordable valances, blinds, shades, shutters, and decorative home accessories.

This acquisition follows 3 Blind Mice recently adding Kathy Pace as Director of Sales in August of 2022. The addition of Drapery Works supports the 3 Blind Mice strategy to strengthen its soft treatment offerings and expand its footprint as the premier window treatment dealer throughout California.

"We are excited about this new acquisition. Gary and Cindi Bloch have 40+ years in the business so we are excited to infuse some of that knowledge into our organization and it will give us a larger Southern California presence. Their strength in selling soft treatments like draperies, valances and roman shades will enhance our current offerings." —Scot Dietz, 3 Blind Mice CEO

