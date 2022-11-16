RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB1,044.4 million ( US$146.8 million ), compared with RMB1,676.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Gross margin was 50.0%, compared with 39.1% in the same period of 2021.

U.S. GAAP n et income was RMB505.2 million ( US$71.0 million ), compared with RMB976.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB328.6 million ( US$46.2 million ), compared with RMB452.7 million in the same period of 2021.

"During the third quarter of 2022, we remained dedicated to preparing for a smooth transition to the new national standards, which came into full effect on October 1, 2022. Specifically, we wound down shipments of our older products and gradually switched to the National Transaction Platform on a regional basis. We have now achieved full geographical coverage nationwide," said Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and CEO of RLX Technology. "In addition to our efforts to proactively adapt to the new standards, we have focused on fulfilling our social responsibilities, which we see as one of our core competitive advantages. We recently published our annual corporate social responsibility report, summarizing our endeavors with respect to market responsibility, R&D investment, environmental protection, employee career development, and corporate governance. I am proud to share that our latest S&P CSA ESG score ranked ahead of 67% of our global peers, representing a powerful commendation of our commitment to sustainability and ESG best practices."

"We delivered net revenues of approximately RMB1.0 billion in the third quarter, recording a sequential decrease mainly due to the discontinuation of older products during the transition to the new national standards, as well as the second quarter's high comparison basis mainly attributable to frontloading of sales in anticipation of the discontinuation of older products. We remain confident that our diversified portfolio will continue to satisfy adult smokers' needs and that our sales will gradually recover," said Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology. "Meanwhile, our continuous efforts to improve operational efficiency are proving effective, evidenced by a 30.9% quarter-over-quarter decrease in non-GAAP operating expenses. However, our profitability in the coming quarters will be adversely affected by the application of 36% consumption tax to e-cigarettes manufacturers since November 1, 2022. Cost control measures will remain at the forefront of our strategic initiatives as we navigate the evolving regulatory environment while maintaining our sustainable long-term growth."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB1,044.4 million (US$146.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1,676.7 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the suspension of store expansions and the discontinuation of older products during the transition to the new national standards.

Gross profit was RMB522.0 million (US$73.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB656.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Gross margin was 50.0 % in the third quarter of 2022, compared with 39.1% in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to (i) a favorable change in channel mix. Since we gradually terminated partnerships with distributors who did not obtain wholesale licenses during the transition period, our sales contribution from retail stores increased as we began to directly provide products to these retail stores; and (ii) a decrease in direct cost related to promotional activities.

Operating expenses were RMB56.8 million (US$8.0 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with positive RMB241.3 million in the same period of 2021. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to the change in share-based compensation expenses, which were positive RMB176.6 million (US$24.8 million) in the third quarter of 2022 compared with positive RMB523.7 million in the same period of 2021, consisting of (i) share-based compensation expenses of positive RMB24.2 million (US$3.4 million) recognized in selling expenses, (ii) share-based compensation expenses of positive RMB128.2 million (US$18.0 million) recognized in general and administrative expenses, and (iii) share-based compensation expenses of positive RMB24.2 million (US$3.4 million) recognized in research and development expenses. The change in share-based compensation expenses was primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees as affected by the fluctuations of the Company's share price.

Selling expenses were RMB52.5 million (US$7.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB56.5 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to the fluctuation of share-based compensation expenses while offset by the decrease in branding materials and shipping expenses.

General and administrative expenses were positive RMB41.7 million (US$5.9 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with positive RMB253.2 million in the same period of 2021. The change was mainly driven by the fluctuation of share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB46.0 million (US$6.5 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with positive RMB44.6 million in the same period of 2021. The change was mainly driven by the fluctuation of share-based compensation expenses.

Income from operations was RMB465.2 million (US$65.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB897.3 million in the same period of 2021.

Income tax expense was RMB70.9 million (US$10.0 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB121.4 million in the same period of 2021.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB505.2 million (US$71.0 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB976.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB328.6 million (US$46.2 million) in the third quarter of 2022, compared with RMB452.7 million in the same period of 2021.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.381 (US$0.053) and RMB0.379 (US$0.053), respectively, in the third quarter of 2022, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.724 and RMB0.717, respectively, in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.247 (US$0.035) and RMB0.246 (US$0.035), respectively, in the third quarter of 2022, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.334 and RMB0.332, respectively, in the same period of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, long-term bank deposits, net and long-term investment securities of RMB16,405.4 million (US$2,306.2 million), compared with RMB14,720.3 million as of September 30, 2021. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, net cash used in operating activities was RMB1,016.9 million (US$142.9 million).

Recent Regulatory Developments

On October 25, 2022, the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China, General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, and State Taxation Administration of the People's Republic of China jointly issued the Announcement on Imposing Consumption Tax on E-cigarettes (the "Announcement"). The Announcement, which came into effect on November 1, 2022, imposes consumption tax on manufacturers, importers and/or distributors of e-cigarettes in China.

With respect to the tax implications for e-cigarette manufacturers, such as RLX Technology, e-cigarette importers and e-cigarette distributors, the Announcement contains the following key provisions, among others:

E-cigarette manufacturers/importers will be subject to ad valorem tax at the rate of 36% on the production or import of e-cigarettes.

E-cigarette distributors will be subject to ad valorem tax at the rate of 11% on the wholesale distribution of e-cigarettes.

The regulatory development in the Announcement is expected to subject the Company to additional taxation, which may lead to an increase in taxes, costs and expenses as well as a material and adverse impact on the Company's profitability. Due to the regulatory regime development in 2022 and the corresponding impact on the Company's business operations, the Company's future operational results are subject to substantial uncertainties and may not be comparable to its historical results.

[1] Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. [2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities, and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2022, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in China's e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; PRC governmental policies, laws and regulations relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)









As of

December 31, September 30, September 30,

2021 2022 2022

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 5,208,967 904,777 127,192 Restricted cash 500 1,990 280 Short-term bank deposits, net 4,022,119 10,258,777 1,442,156 Receivables from online payment platforms 10,006 3,495 491 Short-term investments 3,621,637 3,335,193 468,854 Accounts and notes receivable, net 14,024 70,164 9,863 Inventories, net 589,088 55,194 7,759 Amounts due from related parties 1,936 27,456 3,860 Prepayments and other current assets, net 482,659 146,867 20,646 Total current assets 13,950,936 14,803,913 2,081,101 Non-current assets:





Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net 143,155 94,404 13,271 Intangible assets, net 8,366 8,162 1,147 Long-term investments, net 12,000 8,000 1,125 Deferred tax assets, net 20,856 20,856 2,933 Right-of-use assets, net 176,258 87,975 12,365 Long-term bank deposits, net 2,004,593 907,974 127,641 Long-term investment securities - 996,670 140,110 Other non-current assets, net 48,961 16,827 2,365 Total non-current assets 2,414,189 2,140,868 300,957 Total assets 16,365,125 16,944,781 2,382,058







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and notes payable 1,288,845 666,250 93,660 Short-term loan - 100,000 14,058 Contract liabilities 286,651 33,820 4,754 Salary and welfare benefits payable 170,393 162,721 22,875 Taxes payable 597,761 149,653 21,038 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 313,396 202,171 28,421 Lease liabilities - current portion 80,582 61,025 8,579 Total current liabilities 2,737,628 1,375,640 193,385









Non-current liabilities:





Deferred tax liabilities 4,513 4,513 634 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 104,232 38,059 5,350 Total non-current liabilities 108,745 42,572 5,984 Total liabilities 2,846,373 1,418,212 199,369







Shareholders' Equity:





Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity 13,514,952 15,558,611 2,187,194 Noncontrolling interests 3,800 (32,042) (4,505) Total shareholders' equity 13,518,752 15,526,569 2,182,689







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 16,365,125 16,944,781 2,382,058











UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)



















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, September 30,

2021 2022 2022 2022

2021 2022 2022

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

















Net revenues 1,676,723 2,233,893 1,044,424 146,823

6,616,622 4,992,767 701,872 Cost of revenues (1,020,753) (1,256,010) (522,451) (73,445)

(3,710,092) (2,835,908) (398,667) Gross profit 655,970 977,883 521,973 73,378

2,906,530 2,156,859 303,205

















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses (56,525) (122,634) (52,544) (7,387)

(474,066) (251,125) (35,303) General and administrative expenses 253,231 (290,745) 41,746 5,869

(505,639) (182,604) (25,670) Research and development expenses 44,607 (117,567) (45,978) (6,463)

(162,116) (187,552) (26,366) Total operating expenses 241,313 (530,946) (56,776) (7,981)

(1,141,821) (621,281) (87,339)

















Income from operations 897,283 446,937 465,197 65,397

1,764,709 1,535,578 215,866

















Other income：















Interest income, net 22,633 42,724 56,237 7,906

48,117 126,112 17,729 Investment income 27,463 40,631 38,104 5,357

66,258 110,974 15,600 Others, net 150,498 115,586 16,573 2,330

156,515 249,016 35,006 Income before income tax 1,097,877 645,878 576,111 80,990

2,035,599 2,021,680 284,201 Income tax expense (121,442) (204,316) (70,871) (9,963)

(501,889) (387,823) (54,519) Net income 976,435 441,562 505,240 71,027

1,533,710 1,633,857 229,682 Less: net income/(loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests 2,520 (19,499) 1,883 265

2,520 (35,842) (5,039) Net income attributable to RLX Technology

Inc. 973,915 461,061 503,357 70,762

1,531,190 1,669,699 234,721 Other comprehensive income:















Foreign currency translation adjustments 41,911 580,438 618,060 86,885

32,662 1,152,674 162,040 Total other comprehensive income 41,911 580,438 618,060 86,885

32,662 1,152,674 162,040 Total comprehensive income 1,018,346 1,022,000 1,123,300 157,912

1,566,372 2,786,531 391,722 Less: total comprehensive income/(loss)

attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,520 (19,499) 1,883 265

2,520 (35,842) (5,039) Total comprehensive income attributable to

RLX Technology Inc. 1,015,826 1,041,499 1,121,417 157,647

1,563,852 2,822,373 396,761

















Net income per ordinary share/ADS















Basic 0.724 0.348 0.381 0.053

1.078 1.258 0.177 Diluted 0.717 0.347 0.379 0.053

1.073 1.244 0.175

















Weighted average number of ordinary

shares/ADSs















Basic 1,345,928,878 1,323,877,777 1,322,824,853 1,322,824,853

1,419,969,217 1,327,552,588 1,327,552,588 Diluted 1,357,908,401 1,330,060,097 1,329,164,753 1,329,164,753

1,427,055,536 1,341,861,541 1,341,861,541





















RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)











For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, September 30,

2021 2022 2022 2022

2021 2022 2022

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net income 976,435 441,562 505,240 71,027

1,533,710 1,633,857 229,682 Add: share-based compensation expenses















Selling expenses (90,768) 17,896 (24,189) (3,400)

(21,538) (48,232) (6,780) General and administrative expenses (320,126) 151,069 (128,200) (18,022)

256,964 (207,219) (29,130) Research and development expenses (112,847) 24,213 (24,242) (3,408)

(54,201) (53,240) (7,484) Non-GAAP net income 452,694 634,740 328,609 46,197

1,714,935 1,325,166 186,288

















Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 973,915 461,061 503,357 70,762

1,531,190 1,669,699 234,721 Add: share-based compensation expenses (523,741) 193,178 (176,631) (24,830)

181,225 (308,691) (43,394) Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 450,174 654,239 326,726 45,932

1,712,415 1,361,008 191,327

















Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS















- Basic 0.334 0.494 0.247 0.035

1.206 1.025 0.144 - Diluted 0.332 0.492 0.246 0.035

1.200 1.014 0.143 Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs















- Basic 1,345,928,878 1,323,877,777 1,322,824,853 1,322,824,853

1,419,969,217 1,327,552,588 1,327,552,588 - Diluted 1,357,908,401 1,330,060,097 1,329,164,753 1,329,164,753

1,427,055,536 1,341,861,541 1,341,861,541

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands)



















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended



September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, September 30,

2021 2022 2022 2022

2021 2022 2022

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net cash (used in)/generated from operating

activities (142,852) 1,444,388 (1,016,862) (142,947)

1,334,154 735,695 103,422 Net cash (used in)/generated from investing

activities (38,534) (4,145,885) 211,064 29,671

(6,473,141) (4,885,585) (686,805) Net cash generated from/(used in) financing

activities 389 (145,189) (19,822) (2,787)

10,031,637 (326,623) (45,916) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash 23,372 171,597 22,772 3,201

21,083 173,813 24,436 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash (157,625) (2,675,089) (802,848) (112,862)

4,913,733 (4,302,700) (604,863) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

the beginning of the period 6,526,159 4,384,704 1,709,615 240,334

1,454,801 5,209,467 732,335 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

the end of the period 6,368,534 1,709,615 906,767 127,472

6,368,534 906,767 127,472









































































