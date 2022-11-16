Quantix Adds More Than 140 Trucks to its Fleet Following Series of Acquisitions

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix , North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today the asset purchases of five fleet owner companies. They are Dobbins Enterprises LLC, C&S Express, Inc., Chancelor Transportation LLC, T&K Chancelor Enterprises LLC and Templet Transit LLC. Quantix also brought on some personnel from the companies.

Additionally, Quantix announced it signed with a new agent, L.D. McCloud Transportation, Inc. The deals in total add more than 140 trucks and ancillary equipment to the company's liquid and plastics transportation division.

The new trucks will service customers around the Gulf Coast including Houston, TX, and Port Allen and Baton Rouge, LA, as well as Meridian, MS. The agent, L.D. McCloud Transportation, Inc., has locations in Dallas, Corpus Christi and San Antonio, TX.

"Quantix continues to scale our services in Texas and the Gulf Coast regions, and these new assets strengthen our ability to do so," said Chris Ball, Chief Executive Officer and President at Quantix. "Greater capacity means better service for our customers, which remains the guiding purpose of our continued growth."

Last month, Quantix acquired G&W Tanks , a provider of ISO tank transportation, as well as ISO tank repair, ISO tank storage depot, wash and loading services. G&W represented the eighth acquisition for Quantix under the ownership of Wind Point Partners, which acquired the business in 2019. Quantix's growth strategy continues to focus on acquiring companies that provide dry and liquid bulk transportation, warehousing and logistics services to producers and distributors of chemicals nationwide.

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 50 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

