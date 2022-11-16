GenScript Named a BioSpace 2023 Best Place to Work

BioSpace's "Best Places to Work" report demonstrates a company's desirability in the recruitment marketplace, based on the votes and ratings of thousands of life-science community members

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript USA Inc., the world's leading life-science research tools and services provider, has been named a BioSpace 2023 Best Place to Work. The list, now in its second year, includes 60 U.S. operating employers that have been recognized as the most sought-after in the industry by the life-sciences community.

“We are thrilled to have been included in the large employer category of the BioSpace 2023 Best Places to Work. This year, GenScript celebrated 20 years of business, innovation, customer service, and handling complex research projects — and so we are immensely appreciative of the science community’s assessment of our culture, leadership, and technology,” said Patrick Liu, Ph.D., Rotating CEO of GenScript Group. (PRNewswire)

In compiling the list, BioSpace considers each organization's merits with particular emphasis on culture, career growth and development opportunities, leadership, and innovation. The 2023 "Best Places to Work" list highlights top life-sciences organizations that are doing the best they can to remain competitive, demonstrate core values, engage and retain employees, and attract top talent.

GenScript Biotech Corporation is the world-leading science-serving platform that enables the acceleration of life science research and discovery process to make people and nature healthier. We provide innovative custom reagent and instrument solutions to global research communities.

"We are thrilled to have been included in the large employer category of the BioSpace 2023 Best Places to Work. This year, GenScript celebrated 20 years of business, innovation, customer service, and handling complex research projects — and so we are immensely appreciative of the science community's assessment of our culture, leadership, and technology," said Patrick Liu, Ph.D., Rotating CEO of GenScript Group. "We look forward to continuing to grow our business, expanding our product and service offerings, and supporting our customers by attracting top scientific talent."

Nominations for the BioSpace 2023 Best Places to Work were open from May to June 2022. Voting was conducted from August to September 2022. Best Places to Work includes responses from more than 2,000 life-sciences professionals. Respondents were asked to identify their top-three most desirable biopharma companies, segmented by large (more than 1,000+ employees) and small (less than 1,000 employees) companies. Respondents were also asked to rate their top choice organizations on attributes that included compensation, innovation, career growth opportunities, leadership, culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, reputation, and flexibility and remote work.

About BioSpace

BioSpace is the digital hub for life-science news and jobs. We provide essential insights, opportunities, and tools to connect innovative organizations and talented professionals who advance health and quality of life across the globe. Learn more and subscribe at biospace.com.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms: the life science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the global cell therapy platform, and the industrial synthesis biological product platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, USA in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the USA, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Ireland. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient and reliable services and products to over 200,000 customers.

As of June 30, 2022, GenScript Biotech had more than 5,500 employees globally, over 38% of whom hold master's and/or Ph. D. degrees. In addition, GenScript Biotech owns numerous intellectual property rights, including over 190 patents, over 820 pending patent applications, and a substantial number of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of "make people and nature healthier through biotechnology," GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of June 30, 2022, 74,700 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide have cited GenScript Biotech's services and products.



Media contacts:





Michelle Simayi Tim Cox



Director of Marketing Communications Principal



GenScript USA Inc. ZingPR for GenScript



michelle.simayi@genscript.com tim@zingpr.com



(PRNewsfoto/GenScript Biotech Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genscript Biotech Corporation