Enfinity Global appoints Shuichi Kishida as CEO for Japan

TOKYO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfinity Global Inc, a leader in renewable energy, today announced the appointment of Shuichi Kishida as CEO for Japan.

"Mr. Kishida is a proven leader with deep expertise in Power Markets. He will be responsible for leading the company's growth by providing solutions to customers with clean energy needs in Japan, including transitioning to the PPAs market and new sustainability technologies," said Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global.

Prior to joining Enfinity Global, Mr. Kishida was President of SkippingStone Japan, a US-based global energy strategy consulting firm, where he advised industrial clients (logistics warehouses, semiconductors, data centers), the international business of Japanese utilities, as well as the entry of international companies into Japan's energy market. Previously, he worked as Country Manager for the first international power retail company to enter Japan after the full liberalization of the market in 2016. He started his career at Mitsubishi Corporation, where he held various positions for 27 years, including LNG export projects in North America. Mr. Kishida holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Waseda University (Japan) and executive education from Harvard Business School (USA). He was an All-Japan National American Football player.

"Enfinity Global has become one of the industry leaders in Japan thanks to the excellent work done by the entire team over the past few years to develop and execute one of the largest utility-scale solar PV portfolios in the country. I am delighted to join Enfinity Global to further contribute and accelerate Japan's energy transition and achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050," said Mr. Kishida, CEO for Japan at Enfinity Global.

Takuro Sasao, former Managing Director for Japan, will become Japan's COO and continue to be focused in finalizing the construction of Enfinity Global's 250 MW. Additionally, he will take on a new responsibility as Head of Asia Funds. In this new role, he will be responsible for raising the capital needed to drive the company's growth across the region.

Enfinity Global is one of the industry leaders and manages a relevant solar photovoltaic portfolio in the country. The company announced earlier this year the acquisition of a 250 MW solar PV portfolio in Japan with an enterprise value of $1 billion. The portfolio includes five operational large-scale solar power plants and three projects under construction, contracted for up to 18 years under the Feed in Tariff program. Currently Enfinity Global Japan is developing a renewable energy portfolio of 450 MW across the country.

About Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a US-based leading renewable energy and sustainability services company established in 2018. As a global renewable energy solutions platform, it focuses on developing, financing, building, operating, and owning renewable energy assets. Enfinity Global's leadership team brings over $37 billion of financing experience in the renewable energy sector and over 15 GW of developed and acquired solar and wind assets. Company's total funding to date exceeds $1 billion, with a 4.8 GW portfolio. With offices across US, Asia, and Europe, the company develops sustainable solutions that help achieve zero-carbon footprints and enable a smooth transition to a carbon-free economy worldwide. www.enfinity.global

