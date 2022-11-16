DENSO Announces North America Energy Policy Statement

Statement principles focused on optimizing energy use and reducing environmental impacts at DENSO locations across the region

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has created a North America Energy Policy Statement as part of its efforts to contribute to a green and sustainable world. The policy statement demonstrates DENSO's commitment to reducing energy use and decarbonizing operations at its North American locations, with each pushing the company closer to its global carbon neutrality goals.

"We're in relentless pursuit of our Two Great Causes: Green, becoming carbon neutral by 2035; and Peace of mind, creating a safe and seamless world for all," said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO's North America Production Innovation Center. "Shared principles and moving forward as one will help us get there."

ENERGY POLICY STATEMENT DETAILS

Through the North America Energy Policy Statement, DENSO is committed to the following principles:

C ontinuous A ctivity to R educe E nergy consumption and continuous improvement by employees. (CARE)

Energy efficiency in the planning phase of modifications and purchases of energy-consuming devices and building structures.

Investment in energy reduction and clean energy technology and projects, while adhering to applicable legal and other requirements.

Financial and human resources to guide energy reduction activities, as well as research and development to promote successful and sustainable energy reduction.

Communication of ongoing energy conservation activities with employees.

"All locations and employees help DENSO achieve its goals. This applies to everything we do, whether for our customers or our sustainability targets," said Seiji Maeda, CEO of DENSO's North American operations and a senior director of DENSO Corporation. "That is why we developed this region-wide policy statement. Our actions, as individuals, as team members and as sites, allow us to realize our eco-friendly values."

DENSO is already putting these principles into action. Earlier this month, the company broke ground on a new solar facility at its Maryville, Tennessee, location. Working with Silicon Ranch, the City of Maryville and the Tennessee Valley Authority, DENSO will derive a portion of the clean energy generated by the facility and others that will come online in Tennessee to support its local electrical needs.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, DENSO in North America generated $9.5 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation, and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/

