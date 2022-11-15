Puttshack Signs Lease for New Venue in Louisville

Puttshack Louisville, the world's only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience, is coming to the Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack , the world's only upscale, tech-infused mini golf with global food and drink, announced today the signing of a new lease at the Oxmoor Center, a premier shopping destination in the Louisville, Ky., metropolitan area. The new Puttshack destination will be located at 7900 Shelbyville Road and is expected to open in early 2024.

Puttshack Louisville will be a first choice for Louisville residents and visitors looking for a fun and unique night out. The 25,000 square-foot space will feature four highly competitive, tech-driven nine-hole mini golf courses powered by the brand's leading patented Trackaball™ technology, which elevates the game experience by keeping track of your score as you play. The space will offer an outdoor patio with seating for up to 56 guests, private event space for exclusive parties, and include two full-service bars.

"Known for its authentic regional experience and southern hospitality, Louisville is the ideal market to tap into our triple threat approach across our tech-infused game, remarkable food and beverage offerings and high-energy entertainment," said Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack. "We look forward to bringing the all-encompassing Puttshack experience to this growing city."

From the co-founders of Topgolf, Flight Club and AceBounce, Puttshack is the latest leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Puttshack combines its patented ground-breaking technology with a first-class, immersive social environment to elevate the game of mini golf into a cutting-edge experience that is unlike anything currently on the market.

Puttshack's patented Trackaball™ technology is integrated throughout the entire game experience, including seamless automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, interactive games at each hole and more. A few of the most popular holes include life-size beer pong, air hockey, roulette, connect four, and a true/false hole, all of which allow guests to not only enjoy the game of mini golf, but to also compete in some of their favorite nostalgic games. The game play is matched by an innovative, globally inspired dining menu and signature hand-crafted cocktails, as well as world-class hospitality with an upscale vibe.

Puttshack's new venue will be a prime location for a one-of-a-kind experience within the Oxmoor Center, a leading retail destination spanning nearly 900,000 square feet in eastern Louisville. The Oxmoor Center welcomes thousands of visitors weekly to its popular storefronts, fashion boutiques and unique dining and entertainment offerings.

Puttshack has locations in Atlanta and Chicago, and two new venues recently opened in Boston and Miami. Additional venues in Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale, St. Louis, and a second location in Atlanta are anticipated to open through 2023, in addition to a recently announced location in Reston, Va. slotted to open in 2025.

Already proven in attracting the younger target demographic, the Puttshack team continues its strategic expansion plans with the company's recent growth capital round of $150 million from funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. The new capital will allow Puttshack to expand into more top markets across the U.S., as well as invest in new technologies to enhance overall guest experience and follows a $60 million funding round from Promethean Investments in 2021.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for a date, a night out with friends and family, celebrating birthdays or hosting a company offsite. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four London locations and four U.S. locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago and Miami, with ambitious global plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Ill. with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit: puttshack.com .

