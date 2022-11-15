Pappas: Your Cook County property tax bill is online now

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County's Second Installment property tax bills have been posted at cookcountytreasurer.com, where bills can be viewed, downloaded and paid with no added surcharge.

"My office has finally received the figures to print 1.8 million property tax bills," said Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. "We have posted the bills online to accommodate homeowners impacted by the delay. A paper bill will be in your mailbox on or around the first of December."

Property tax payments are due Dec. 30. You can download your tax bill and make a payment by visiting cookcountytreasurer.com and following these steps:

Select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free"

Enter your address or Property Index Number (PIN)

There is no fee if you pay online from your bank account. However, you can also print your bill and bring it to any Chase Bank location, including those outside Cook County. You can also pay at more than 100 community banks where you have an account or at the Treasurer's Office.

You may also use the website to:

Download a copy of your Tax Bill

Search $84 million in available refunds

Check property tax exemptions, which can lower your taxes

Read any of the Pappas Studies, a series of research projects that detail inequities in the property tax system

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office