Louisiana Gives PhD Science from Great Minds PBC Top Marks for Elementary Science Instruction

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PhD Science® has earned a Tier 1 rating from the Louisiana Department of Education for grades K–2, a free open educational resource (OER).

PhD Science® has earned a Tier 1 rating from the Louisiana Department of Education

Louisiana, which is known nationally for its rigorous state review of instructional materials, previously rated the hands-on science curriculum as a Tier 1 curriculum for grades 3–5. Now the program has that highest-possible rating across K–5.

PhD Science, developed by Great Minds PBC® and aligned to the Next Generation Science Standards, is one of two elementary science curricula with Tier 1 ratings. It is the only OER in elementary science to have that rating.

Louisiana evaluates instructional materials based on a set of criteria, including whether they are rooted in and teach students about scientific phenomena, are aligned to rigorous standards, and are highly useable for teachers and accessible to all students.

The review states, "Strong science instruction requires that students apply content knowledge to explain real-world phenomena and to design solutions; investigate, evaluate, and reason scientifically; and connect ideas across disciplines." The review also cites aspects of PhD Science that demonstrate its exceptional quality.

"Students regularly engage in speaking and writing about scientific phenomena and engineering solutions using authentic sources. Materials address the necessity of using scientific evidence to support ideas," the review states.

PhD Science takes an interdisciplinary approach with rich and varied reading material and opportunities to practice writing, and through math content that is embedded in the curriculum.

The team behind the curriculum includes outstanding science teachers and subject-matter experts from Louisiana and across the country. PhD Science asks students to think and act like scientists. They ask questions, gather evidence, develop models, and construct explanations while investigating authentic phenomena.

"It's vital that all students have access to a cohesive, high-quality science curriculum that builds critical knowledge and takes advantage of students' innate curiosity to boost engagement and improve learning," says Pam Goodner, Chief Academic Officer of Science at Great Minds, who previously taught middle and high school math and science and received the Presidential Award of Excellence in Mathematics for the state of Louisiana. "I'm so proud of our team for delivering on the promise of great science instruction for all."

"Rigorous and engaging instructional materials that support science learning have been missing in our classrooms. This review of PhD Science is good news for educators and students who can now tap this resource to advance STEM learning in their communities," says John White, Chief Success Officer at Great Minds and the former Louisiana state superintendent of education. "Louisiana's curriculum review process is the best out there, and this Tier 1 rating will help education leaders in the state and across the country engage in sound decision-making on behalf of students. Our thanks go to Dr. Cade Brumley and the team at the Louisiana Department of Education for their continued commitment to high standards and quality curriculum."

About Great Minds

Great Minds PBC is a public benefit corporation and subsidiary of Great Minds, a nonprofit organization. Teachers and content experts write Great Minds curricula, applying their experience to create materials that resonate with students, teachers, and families. Great Minds curricula currently include Eureka Math2™, Eureka Math®, PhD Science®, Wit & Wisdom® (English language arts), and Geodes® books for emerging readers developed in conjunction with Fundations® foundational reading program from Wilson Language Training.

View original content:

SOURCE Great Minds PBC