Havenpark Communities Sponsors the Neighborhood Kidz Club Gala with $10,000 Contribution in Support of Children's Education Programs

KATY, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities in Texas and around the country, is proud to sponsor the 10th Annual Neighborhood Kidz Club Gala at the Western Pines Community in Katy, Texas.

Kidz Club was founded in 2009 by Larry and Peggy Norwood to provide educational support to children, youth, and families in local Texas communities. As a Gold Level sponsor, Havenpark's $10,000 donation will help sustain Kidz Club programming and operations year-round.

"Neighborhood Kidz Club has had an amazing journey," said Jason Hale, Havenpark's director of education success. "It's great to know some of our kids are taking advantage of the Kidz Club resources and programming."

Kidz Club offers local children free tutoring and homework assistance, including summer reading programming and holiday donation drives for local elementary schools and families. The club was formed when the Norwoods noticed that children in the community were struggling with their homework, especially in families where English was a second language.

Kidz Club started at the Western Pines community with tarps on the ground and soon after purchased a double-wide trailer to better support the dozens of children attending their after-school sessions.

"As soon as we put the trailer there and started inviting the kids in for homework, it opened up the community to us," said founder Peggy Norwood. "The teachers at the elementary school where the kids from Western Pines attend say that they can see the difference we're making."

Havenpark will continue collaborating with Kidz Club to support children's educational growth in the Western Pines Community.

