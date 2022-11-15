Bearaby Launches Dog Bed For Soothing Anxiety-Relief Ahead Of Holidays

The all-natural Pupper Pod marks the newest product category for Bearaby as the brand further expands into home wellness

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bearaby , the sustainable home wellness brand dedicated to design-forward products for mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing, today launched The Pupper Pod , an all-natural and breathable dog bed that molds to your dog's body for soothing relief and long-lasting comfort. Known for its fan-favorite products including The Napper, The Hugget , and The Cuddler, Bearaby is expanding into the pet category so that every member of the home can feel calmer and sleep better naturally.

Like Bearaby's patented hand-knit weighted blankets , The Pupper Pod is mindfully designed and tailored to your dog's needs, molding to their body for a sense of comfort and safety. The soothing cushion is designed to enhance airflow, melt away tension, relieve pressure and reduce anxiety, and the chunky braided bed border cocoons your pet in calm, helping them rest well with less stress.

"For years, our customers have shared how much their pets have loved cuddling with our award-winning Nappers , so we decided to create a product just for them that soothes separation anxiety through deep touch pressure," said Kathrin Hamm, Bearaby Founder and CEO. "Using our signature knitted style and innovative Melofoam™, we're proud to introduce The Pupper Pod to our line of products that provide rest and relaxation for everyone."

The GOLS-certified Melofoam™ in Bearaby's new dog bed first appeared in their Hugget knot pillows and, most recently, their Cuddler body pillow. It's a natural, breathable, fully biodegradable responsive rubber made of sap tapped directly from rubber trees. Paired with a 100% cotton cover, this satisfyingly squashy foam creates a dog bed that's PETA-approved, vegan and all-natural.

The Pupper Pod is available in Bearaby's signature Napper colors including Moonstone Grey, Evening Rose, and Midnight Blue in sizes Small and Medium, accommodating a range of breeds up to 40 pounds. Each bed has a durable, machine washable cover so it's easy to clean, and a waterproof inner cover to protect from spills and accidents.

About Bearaby

Bearaby is a sustainable home wellness brand on a mission to create a calmer, more comforted world: one nap at a time. Every Bearaby product prioritizes holistic wellbeing, sustainability, and exceptional design to bring about revolutionary rest, naturally. To experience Bearaby, please visit www.bearaby.com or @mybearaby on Instagram.

