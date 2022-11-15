Aeglea BioTherapeutics Appoints Linda Neuman, M.D., M.B.A, to Chief Medical Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare metabolic diseases, today announced that Linda Neuman, M.D., M.B.A. has been appointed chief medical officer. Dr. Neuman's appointment is an internal promotion from her previous role as Aeglea's senior vice president of clinical development.

"Linda brings significant medical expertise and drug development experience to the Aeglea leadership team and will play an important role in helping to guide the development strategy for pegtarviliase and the rest of our portfolio," said Jim Kastenmayer, Ph. D., J.D., interim chief executive officer and general counsel of Aeglea. "Linda has proven that she has the creative and flexible leadership required to navigate the complexities of drug development and has made a significant impact on our medical strategy since joining our team. I am excited to continue working closely with Linda as a valued member of our executive leadership team."

Prior to joining Aeglea in 2021, Dr. Neuman served as vice president, clinical development at Catalyst Biosciences where she led the clinical development of their late-stage development program for a novel hemophilia treatment. Before Catalyst, she served as the interim chief medical officer at Adverum Biotechnologies, where she directed the early phase development for three gene therapy programs, including two Investigational New Drug Applications (IND) in rare disease and ophthalmology indications. She previously worked at Sunesis Pharmaceuticals where she led the filing of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application and initiated a Phase 1b/2 clinical study and Puma Biotechnology, Inc., where she contributed to the successful New Drug Application (NDA) and Market Authorization Application (MAA) for neratininb. She began her career as an internist and practiced medicine for 10 years prior to joining industry. Dr. Neuman earned an M.D. from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, a B.S. in biology from Southern Illinois University, and an M.B.A from Indiana Wesleyan University.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea is investigating pegtarviliase in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Classical Homocystinuria. Pegtarviliase has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea's other clinical program, pegzilarginase, achieved the primary endpoint of arginine reduction in the PEACE Phase 3 clinical trial and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designations. The Marketing Authorization Application for pegzilarginase is currently under review with the European Medicines Agency. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit http://aeglea.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the timing of announcements and updates relating to our clinical trials and related data, including the clinical data for our Phase 1/2 trial of pegtarviliase in Classical Homocystinuria, the timing and success of our clinical trials and related data, the timing and expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals, including the MAA for pegzilarginase in Europe, our ability to obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize, pegzilarginase, recognize milestone and royalty payments from our agreement with Immedica, our ability to enroll patients into our clinical trials, the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and clinical trials, success in our collaborations, the length of time that we believe our existing cash resources will fund operations, the potential addressable markets of our product candidates and the potential therapeutic benefits and economic value of our lead product candidate or other product candidates. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and its financial results are detailed in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and our other reports as filed with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

