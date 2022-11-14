TradeZero Appoints Orion Szathmary CEO of TradeZero Canada Securities ULC

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeZero Holding Corp., which operates broker-dealer subsidiaries that provide next-generation online trading platforms for active retail traders, announced that Orion Szathmary has been appointed as CEO of TradeZero Canada Securities ULC. Szathmary is an expert in the online investing industry, with more than 15 years of progressively senior leadership roles at several of Canada's largest online brokerages, including executive appointments across technology and operations strategy, product strategy and client engagement.

"Orion brings to TradeZero a comprehensive breadth of experience and expertise in the sector that will make an immediate impact on our operations and growth initiatives going forward. We are excited to welcome him to the TradeZero Canada team," said Dan Pipitone, TradeZero Holding's CEO and Co-Founder.

Prior to joining TradeZero Canada, Szathmary served as Vice President of Technology and Operations Strategy at RBC Direct Investing, where he led several transformational programs and helped RBC regain market share growth in its online brokerage business.

TradeZero was founded in 2015 by a team that leveraged decades of collective operating and trading experience to build a next-generation trading platform tailored to the needs of active retail traders. Through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, TradeZero offers retail traders commission-free stock trading and direct market center access to U.S. equities and equity options trading. Active retail traders choose TradeZero and its subsidiaries for its suite of advanced desktop, web-based and mobile platforms; professional-grade market access; sophisticated trading tools; and 24x7 live customer service.

TradeZero also offers robust shorting capability trading with access to hard-to-locate securities and its proprietary Shorts Locate Services, which allow TradeZero clients to sell their locates to other traders on the platform, who can then use them for their own short selling. The company has extended trading hours of 4 am to 8 pm ET.

About TradeZero

TradeZero Holding Corp. owns TradeZero, Inc., a Nassau, Bahamas based broker-dealer serving international clients since 2015, TradeZero America, Inc., a U.S. broker-dealer serving U.S. clients since 2019, and TradeZero Canada Securities ULC, a Canadian broker-dealer that launched in 2022. TradeZero America, Inc. is a member of The New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Arca, Inc., NYSE American LLC, Nasdaq, Nasdaq BX and Cboe EDGX Exchange, Inc. Through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, TradeZero offers retail traders commission-free stock trading and direct market center access to U.S equities and equity options trading. TradeZero provides its clients with an advanced suite of desktop, web-based and mobile software platforms, all of which include its proprietary Short Locator (U.S. patent pending). TradeZero's innovative features and capabilities for stock shorting accommodate all types of retail traders, especially the active trader. Visit https://www.tradezero.com for more information.

