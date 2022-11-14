NASA Sets Coverage for Next SpaceX Resupply Launch to Space Station

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and SpaceX are targeting 4:19 p.m. EST Monday, Nov. 21, to launch the company's 26th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon cargo capsule lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on the company's 22nd Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station. (Credit: NASA Kennedy) (PRNewswire)

Liftoff will be from Launch Complex 39A at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX's Dragon cargo spacecraft will deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment for the international crew.

Live launch coverage will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website, with prelaunch events starting Friday, Nov. 18. Follow all events at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

The Dragon spacecraft will deliver a variety of NASA investigations, including the next pair of International Space Station Roll Out Solar Arrays (iROSAs), which will augment power to the orbiting laboratory. The spacecraft also will carry a study to grow dwarf tomatoes to help create a continuous fresh-food production system in space, as well as an experiment that tests an on-demand method to create specific quantities of key nutrients.

Arrival to the station is scheduled for 9:43 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The Dragon spacecraft will dock autonomously to the forward-facing port of the station's Harmony module.

The spacecraft is expected to spend about a month attached to the orbiting outpost before it returns to Earth with research and return cargo, splashing down off the coast of Florida.

Full coverage of this mission is as follows (all times Eastern).

Friday, Nov. 18

3 p.m. – Prelaunch media teleconference (no earlier than one hour after completion of the Launch Readiness Review) with the following participants:

A representative from NASA's International Space Station Program

Kirt Costello , chief scientist, NASA's International Space Station Program Research Office

Sarah Walker , director, Dragon Mission Management, SpaceX

Arlena Moses , launch weather officer, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's 45th Weather Squadron

Audio of the teleconference will stream live on the agency's website:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Monday, Nov. 21

3:45 p.m. – NASA TV launch coverage begins

4:19 p.m. – Launch

Wednesday, Nov. 23

8:30 a.m. – NASA TV coverage begins for Dragon docking to space station

9:43 a.m. – Docking

Coverage is subject to change based on real-time operational activities. Follow the International Space Station blog for updates.

NASA TV launch coverage

Live coverage of the launch on NASA TV will begin at 3:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. For downlink information, schedules, and links to streaming video, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/nasatv

Audio only of the news conferences and launch coverage will be carried on the NASA "V" circuits, which may be accessed by dialing 321-867-1220, -1240, or -7135. On launch day, the full mission broadcast can be heard on -1220 and -1240, while the countdown net only can be heard on -7135 beginning approximately one hour before the mission broadcast begins.

On launch day, a "tech feed" of the launch without NASA TV commentary will be carried on the NASA TV media channel.

NASA website launch coverage

Launch day coverage of the mission will be available on the NASA website. Coverage will include live streaming and blog updates beginning no earlier than 3:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, as the countdown milestones occur. On-demand streaming video and photos of the launch will be available shortly after liftoff. For questions about countdown coverage, contact the Kennedy newsroom at 321-867-2468. Follow countdown coverage on our launch blog for updates.

Learn more about NASA's SpaceX commercial resupply missions at:

https://www.nasa.gov/spacex

Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitar entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo at: antonia.jaramillobotero@nasa.gov or 321-501-8425.

