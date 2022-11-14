InventHelp Inventor Develops Weatherproof Door Knob Cover (CHK 266)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent water, rain and snow from entering or forming around the key lock openings on a door," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the WEATHERPROOF DOOR KNOB COVER. My design would protect the exterior locking interface without blocking access to the keyhole areas."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to cover all exterior surfaces of any door lock and deadbolt lock. In doing so, it protects the inner mechanical locking components from weather-related elements and freezing. As a result, it increases safety and security. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-266, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp