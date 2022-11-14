InventHelp Inventor Develops Organizational System for Measuring Cups/Spoons (CCT-4732)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I was cooking and grabbed the wrong measuring device and it ruined the meal. I thought there could be a better way to keep measuring devices organized and accessible in the kitchen," said an inventor, from Dayton, Ohio, "so I invented the MEASURE- RITE. My design eliminates the hassle of searching for the proper measuring device."

The invention provides an improved way to store measuring cups and spoons in the kitchen. In doing so, it offers an alternative to storing items in a kitchen drawer or cupboard. As a result, it ensures that the measuring devices are readily available when needed and it saves time and space. The invention features a convenient and attractive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4732, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

