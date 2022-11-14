GARTH BROOKS ANNOUNCES NEW LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY GARTH BROOKS/PLUS ONE AT THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE BEGINNING IN 2023 Verified Fan ticket registration open now through Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. PT; Verified Fan on sale begins Monday, Nov. 21

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garth Brooks has announced a new headlining Las Vegas residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in 2023. Tickets for these shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

GARTH BROOKS ANNOUNCES NEW LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY GARTH BROOKS/PLUS ONE AT THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE BEGINNING IN 2023 (PRNewswire)

"Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas," said Garth Brooks. "The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it's gonna shred it."

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will give fans the opportunity to see Garth up close and personal on The Colosseum stage. No two shows will be the same, with varying band members and the occasional special guest, fans are promised a once in a lifetime performance each and every night. Whether it be one fiddle player, percussion and background vocals, or the whole band, each song, as well as every performance, will be a unique and shared experience night after night for Garth and his audience.

"Having Garth Brooks, one of the greatest of all time, bring his tremendous talent and an entirely new show to The Colosseum only adds to the remarkable legacy of Caesars Palace," said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer for Caesars Entertainment. "We are confident that Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will be an unforgettable live entertainment experience for our guests, and we are honored that he's chosen to join the Caesars Entertainment family."

"When Garth Brooks dedicated himself to a Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, fans around the world were all definitely dealt a winning hand," said Bob Roux, President of U.S. Concerts for Live Nation.

Garth Brooks has partnered with Ticketmaster Verified Fan to ensure that fans get first access to tickets. Registration is open now and will continue until Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. PT. For more information and to register, visit ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas. A special commemorative boxed set also will be available for purchase during this process. The Verified on sale will begin Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. PT for registered fans. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.

While Ticketmaster Verified Fan does not guarantee that every fan will get a ticket, it does make the ticket buying experience fairer by ensuring only other fans are competing for tickets. Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a public on sale.

Citi is the official credit card of Garth Brooks/Plus ONE. Fans and Citi cardholders can take advantage of a special Citi Presale (powered by Verified Fan) opportunity for these residency dates. Fans and Citi cardholders can register now through Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. PT to unlock access to tickets and use their Citi card to complete the ticket purchase if verified. The Citi Presale begins Monday, Nov. 21. To register for the Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan, visit www.citientertainment.com and link your Citi card.

Commemorating his Las Vegas Residency, Garth Brooks LIVE LIVE is comprised of a custom book and 5-discs filled with over 50 of Brooks' most beloved live recordings as well as newly released recordings. The set includes the FINAL release of his celebrated Double Live Album. Not just the original 1998 edition, your Double Live album might be the 25th Anniversary Edition of Central Park or the 25th Anniversary Edition of Croke Park. Also includes, Triple Live, featuring over 25 tracks from the record-breaking Garth Brooks World Tour including brand new, never-released recordings and three new covers. The brand-new boxed set can be pre-ordered now for arrival before the holidays so fans can celebrate the live legacy of Garth Brooks until they can see him LIVE at his Vegas Residency in 2023. Pre-order information can be found at www.ticketmaster.com/GarthVegas.

ABOUT GARTH BROOKS

Garth Brooks just completed the three and a half year long Stadium Tour. It drew an average of more than 95 thousand people in each city it played and was seen by a cumulative audience of nearly three-million people. The tour ended in September when Garth played the fifth sold-out concert at Dublin, Ireland's Croke Park. The five concerts were seen by over 400-thousand people. Also in September, Garth was honored with the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the NSAI's Nashville Songwriter Awards, held at the Ryman Auditorium.

On sale now is "The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years." In this Anthology, Garth picks up where he left off in "The Anthology, Part I: The First Five Years," telling his story in his own words and offering fascinating insights to his career and personal life from 1996-2001.

In May 2021, Garth Brooks was one of five artists to receive one of the most prestigious honors an artist can receive, The Kennedy Center Honor. Garth is the first-ever seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year honor. Brooks is the first and only artist in history to receive nine Diamond Awards for the now nine diamond-certified albums at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 157 million album sales. Last year, he was awarded Country Touring Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Pollstar Awards. In March 2020, Garth received the esteemed Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The event aired on PBS. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist.

In November 2020, just after receiving the Billboard Music Icon Award, Garth released two new albums, his 12th studio album, "FUN" and live album "Triple Live Deluxe."

After the success of "Garth & Trisha Live!" during prime time on CBS in April 2020, CBS also aired "Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event," in December. Both specials featured Garth and Trisha taking song requests through Facebook, live from their studio, Allentown, in Nashville.

In November of 2019, A&E aired "Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On," over two consecutive nights. Part of their esteemed 'Biography' franchise, the documentary offered an intimate look at Garth's life as a musician and father over his entire career.

In January 2020, Billboard announced that Garth Brooks was the first artist to make it on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s and now 20s. Garth debuted "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)" in 1989. Now, with "Dive Bar," a duet he sang with Blake Shelton, he makes his appearance on the list in 2020. The single inspired a DIVE BAR tour to dive bars in country music capitals around the country which will continue its run of stops through 2022.

Last year, Garth went vinyl with his meticulously-curated vinyl package, LEGACY. This career-defining collection includes No Fences, The Chase, In Pieces, Fresh Horses and Triple Live, plus CDs with bonus tracks for a total of 7 vinyl albums and 7 CDs in each edition.

In 2017, Garth finished the three-and-a-half-year long Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood. The tour sold over 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world.

Garth also has Inside Studio G, a weekly Facebook Live series. It airs every Monday on Garth's Facebook page at 7 p.m. ET.

ABOUT LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Garth Brooks, Sting and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Maroon 5, Usher, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; ZZ TOP, Earth, Wind & Fire, FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT CAESARS PALACE

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the renovated Palace Tower featuring 10 luxury villas, the newly redesigned 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy, Old Homestead Steakhouse, MR CHOW, award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel's first Las Vegas bakery, legendary New York Steak House Peter Luger (set to open in 2023), Stanton Social Prime (set to open this spring) and more. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, Alto Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge and Stadia Bar. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace with a 143-foot HD LED screen and state-of-the-art sound, a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, Hairdreams by Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Steve Aoki. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009" and the top venue of its size 2010 - 2019," spotlights world-class entertainers including Sting, Rod Stewart and Jerry Seinfeld. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER, Caesars License Company, LLC.

