FinVolution Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

-International business revenue contribution reached 11.8% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2022-

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution," or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



For the Three Months Ended / As of YoY Change

September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022







Total Transaction Volume (RMB in billion)[1] 38.1 45.5 19.4 % Transaction Volume (China's Mainland) 37.1 44.4 19.7 % Transaction Volume (International)[2] 1.05 1.11 5.7 % Total Outstanding Loan Balance (RMB in billion) 44.9 60.3 34.3 % Outstanding Loan Balance (China's Mainland)[3] 44.5 59.6 33.9 % Outstanding Loan Balance (International)[4] 0.34 0.64 88.2 %









Third Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

Continued transition towards better-quality borrowers

Total cumulative registered users [5] reached 154.3 million as of September 30, 2022 .

Total number of unique borrowers [6] for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.2 million.

Total number of repeat borrowers[7] for the third quarter of 2022 was 2.5 million.

Total transaction volume and outstanding loan balance maintained consistent growth momentum

Total transaction volume reached RMB45.5 billion for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 19.4% compared to the same period of 2021.

Total outstanding loan balance reached RMB60.3 billion as of September 30, 2022 , an increase of 34.3% compared to September 30, 2021 .

Transaction volume facilitated for repeat individual borrowers[8] for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB39.7 billion , an increase of 28.1% compared to the same period of 2021.

Small business owners' loans continued to scale up with steady growth

Transaction volume facilitated for small business owners for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB11.3 billion , representing 24.8% of total transaction volume in the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 43.0% compared to the same period of 2021.

Total numbers of small business owners served for the third quarter of 2022 was 504 thousand, an increase of 3.3% compared to the same period of 2021.

International expansion continued to strengthen with transition to better-quality borrowers

Transaction volume facilitated in international markets for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB 1.1 1billion, an increase of 5.7% compared to the same period of 2021.

Outstanding loan balance for international markets [4] as of September 30, 2022 was RMB0.64 billion , representing an increase of 88.2% from September 30, 2021 .

International business revenue was RMB349.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 40.0% compared to the same period of 2021.

More operational highlights

90 day+ delinquency ratio [9] was 1.44% as of September 30, 2022 , compared to 1.04% as of September 30, 2021 .

Average loan size [10] was RMB7,202 for the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB5,102 in the same period of 2021.

Average loan tenor[11] was 8.6 months for the third quarter of 2022, compared with 8.2 months in the same period of 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenue was RMB2,971.4 million ( US$417.7 million ) for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 17.7% from RMB2,525.1 million for the same period of 2021.

Net profit was RMB605.5 million ( US$85.1 million ) for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 4.3% from RMB632.4 million for the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, [12] which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB683.0 million ( US$96.0 million ) for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 9.1% from RMB751.3 for the same period of 2021.

Diluted net profit per American depositary share ("ADS") was RMB2.05 (US$0.29) and diluted net profit per share was RMB0.41 (US$0.06) , a decrease of 4.7% from the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.13 (US$0.30) and non-GAAP diluted net profit per share was RMB0.43 (US$0.06) , a decrease of 3.6% from the same period of 2021. Each ADS of the Company represents five Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

[1] Represents total transaction volume facilitated in China's Mainland and overseas markets on the Company's platforms during the period presented. [2] Represents our overseas markets outside China's Mainland. [3] Outstanding loan balance (China's Mainland) as of any date refers to the balance of outstanding loans in China's Mainland market delinquent within 180 days from such date. [4] Outstanding loan balance (international) as of any date refers to the balance of outstanding loans in overseas markets delinquent within 30 days from such date. [5] On a cumulative basis, the total number of users registered on the Company's platforms as of September 30, 2022. [6] Represents the total number of borrowers whose transactions were facilitated on the Company's platforms during the period presented. [7] Represents the total number of repeat borrowers who have successfully borrowed on our platform in the past and borrowed on the Company's platforms during the period presented. [8] Represents transaction volume facilitated for the repeat borrowers who successfully completed their transaction on the Company's platforms during the period presented. [9] "90 day+ delinquency ratio" refers to the outstanding principal balance of on- and-off balance sheet loans that were 90 to 179 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on-and-off balance sheet loans on the Company's platform as of a specific date. Loans that originated outside China's Mainland are not included in the calculation. [10] Represents the average loan size on the Company's platform in China's Mainland during the period presented. [11] Represents the average loan tenor on the Company's platform in China's Mainland during the period presented. [12] Please refer to "UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results" for reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP adjusted operating income.

Mr. Feng Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution, commented, "As we continued to navigate the challenges in the macro environment by leveraging our advanced technologies and experienced management team, our total transaction volume for the third quarter of 2022 reached RMB45.5 billion, representing a quarter-over-quarter growth of 9.6% and a year-over-year growth of 19.4%.

"We maintained our prudent approach towards supporting small business owners. During the third quarter, we served a total of 504 thousand small business owners spread across China in various industries, further reducing our related risk through geographic and sector diversification. We facilitated RMB11.3 billion of loans for them, representing 24.8% of total transaction volume, an increase of 43.0% from the same period of 2021.

"We are very excited to report that with improvement across multiple operational fronts in our international markets, revenue contribution from this business reached 11.8% of total revenue in the third quarter, marking the first time our overseas revenue contribution exceeded double digits. Thanks to our stellar advertising efforts to strengthen branding, our transition to better-quality borrowers in international markets has also progressed faster than expected with transaction volume reaching RMB1.11 billion, representing a quarter-over-quarter growth of 22.0% and a year-over-year increase of 5.7%.

Mr. Jiayuan Xu, FinVolution's Chief Financial Officer, continued, "Driven by our relentless efforts to optimize our operations, effective execution of our overall strategy and skillful deployment of our technological capabilities across businesses, our net revenues for the third quarter grew to RMB2,971.4 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.7%.

"We also delivered a strong operating profit of RMB659.8 million and maintained a substantial balance sheet with RMB12.0 billion in total shareholder's equity with a leverage ratio of 4.2 times as of September 30, 2022. We are confident that our solid fundamentals will empower us to continue strengthening our international initiatives, reinforcing our successful transition to higher-quality borrowers and propelling technological innovation," concluded Mr. Xu.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenue for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 17.7% to RMB2,971.4million (US$417.7 million) from RMB2,525.1 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the increase in loan facilitation service fees, post facilitation service fees and guarantee income.

Loan facilitation service fees increased by 8.7% to RMB1,168.7million (US$164.3 million) for the third quarter of 2022 from RMB1,075.1 million for the same period of 2021. This increase was primarily due to the increase in transaction volume, partially offset by the decrease in service fee rates.

Post-facilitation service fees increased by 36.3% to RMB492.3 million (US$69.2 million) for the third quarter of 2022 from RMB361.2 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the increase in outstanding loans served by the Company and the rolling impact of deferred transaction fees.

Guarantee income was RMB822.2 million (US$115.6 million) for the third quarter of 2022 compared to RMB644.5 million for the same period of 2021. This increase was primarily due to the increased outstanding loan balance of off-balance sheet loans, partially offset by improved asset quality. The fair value of quality assurance commitment upon loan origination is released as guarantee income systematically over the term of the loans subject to quality assurance commitment. As the Company transitioned its business towards better-quality borrowers, the fair value of quality assurance commitment upon loan origination decreased due to better asset quality.

Net interest income decreased by 0.9% to RMB329.6 million (US$46.3 million) for the third quarter of 2022, from RMB332.6 million for the same period of 2021.

Other revenue increased by 42.1% to RMB158.7 million (US$22.3 million) for the third quarter of 2022 from RMB111.7 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the increase in customer referral fees from other third-party platforms.

Origination, servicing expenses and other costs of revenue increased by 7.7% to RMB495.0 million (US$69.6 million) for the third quarter of 2022 from RMB459.6 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the increase in employees' expenditures and fees paid to third-party service providers as a result of the increase in loan origination volume.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 38.1% to RMB535.2 million (US$75.2 million) for the third quarter of 2022 from RMB387.5 million for the same period of 2021 as a result of proactive customer acquisition efforts focusing on higher-quality borrowers in both domestic and international markets.

Research and development expenses increased by 20.2% to RMB125.6 million (US$17.7 million) for the third quarter of 2022, from RMB104.5 million for the same period of 2021, due to increased investments in technology development.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 18.5% to RMB100.4 million (US$14.1 million) for the third quarter of 2022 from RMB123.2 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the increase in operating efficiency.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets increased by 237.1% to RMB110.9 million (US$15.6million) for the third quarter of 2022 from RMB32.9 million for the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the increase in outstanding loan balances.

Provision for loans receivable decreased by 7.9% RMB131.3 million (US$18.5 million) for the third quarter of 2022, from RMB142.5 million for the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a lower-than-expected default rate as a result of the transition to better-quality borrowers, partially offset by the increase in outstanding loan balance of on-balance sheet loans.

Credit losses for quality assurance commitment were RMB813.2 million (US$114.3 million) for the third quarter of 2022 compared to RMB545.1 million for the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the increase in outstanding loan balances.

Operating profit decreased by 9.6% to RMB659.8 million (US$92.8 million) for the third quarter of 2022 from RMB729.9 million for the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses before tax, was RMB683.0 million (US$96.0 million) for the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 9.1% from RMB751.3 million for the same period of 2021.

Other income increased by 294.6% to RMB58.4 million (US$8.2 million) for the third quarter of 2022 from RMB14.8 million for the same period of 2021, mainly due to the dividend income from investment.

Income tax expense was RMB112.7 million (US$15.8 million) for the third quarter of 2022, compared to income tax expenses of RMB112.2 million for the same period of 2021. This increase was mainly due to a change in preferential tax rate for certain qualified subsidiaries, partially offset by the decline in pre-tax profit.

Net profit was RMB605.5 million (US$85.1 million) for the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB632.4 million for the same period of 2021.

Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB599.0 million (US$84.2 million) for the third quarter of 2022, compared to RMB636.3 million for the same period of 2021.

Diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.05 (US$0.29) and diluted net profit per share was RMB0.41 (US$0.06), a decrease of 4.7% year-over-year. Non-GAAP diluted net profit per ADS was RMB2.13 (US$0.30) and non-GAAP diluted net profit per share was RMB0.43 (US$0.06), a decrease of 3.6% year-over-year. Each ADS represents five Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB3,042.0 million (US$427.6 million) and short-term investments, mainly in wealth management products, of RMB2,345.2 million (US$329.7 million).

The following table provides the delinquency rates for all outstanding loans on the Company's platform in China's Mainland as of the respective dates indicated.

As of 15-29

days 30-59

days 60-89

days 90-119 days 120-149 days 150-179 days June 30, 2019 0.86 % 1.42 % 1.37 % 1.19 % 1.26 % 1.21 % September 30, 2019 0.90 % 1.50 % 1.35 % 1.31 % 1.17 % 1.20 % December 31, 2019 1.34 % 2.40 % 1.86 % 1.76 % 1.62 % 1.53 % March 31, 2020 1.34 % 3.03 % 2.33 % 2.44 % 2.64 % 2.17 % June 30, 2020 0.71 % 1.36 % 1.70 % 2.00 % 2.75 % 2.38 % September 30,2020 0.46 % 0.72 % 0.74 % 0.90 % 1.07 % 1.43 % December 31, 2020 0.35 % 0.55 % 0.48 % 0.52 % 0.49 % 0.55 % March 31, 2021 0.29 % 0.52 % 0.43 % 0.39 % 0.38 % 0.36 % June 30, 2021 0.30 % 0.45 % 0.39 % 0.32 % 0.36 % 0.33 % September 30, 2021 0.34 % 0.51 % 0.43 % 0.39 % 0.33 % 0.32 % December 31, 2021 0.39 % 0.67 % 0.55 % 0.49 % 0.41 % 0.36 % March 31, 2022 0.35 % 0.64 % 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.57 % 0.49 % June 30, 2022 0.31 % 0.55 % 0.58 % 0.53 % 0.55 % 0.52 % September 30, 2022 0.32 % 0.53 % 0.49 % 0.47 % 0.46 % 0.51 %

The following chart and table display the historical cumulative 30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage in China's Mainland for all loan products facilitated through the Company's online platform as of September 30, 2022: Click here to view the chart.

Business Outlook

Given COVID-19's resurgence in China since the beginning of 2022, the Company will continue to closely monitor the pandemic situation and remain vigilant in its business operations. The Company reiterates that its full year loan origination volume guidance for 2022 remains unchanged in the range of RMB175.0 billion to RMB 180.0 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.4% to 31.0%.

The above forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's current preliminary views and expectations on market and operational conditions and the regulatory and operating environment, as well as customer and institutional investor demands, all of which are subject to change.

Shares Repurchase Program Update

On August 21, 2022, the board of directors of the Company approved the expansion of the Company's existing share repurchase program from up to US$60 million to up to US$140 million and the extension for another twelve months from January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023, which allows the Company to repurchase its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$140 million until December 31, 2023.

As of October 31, 2022, in combination with the Company's historical and existing share repurchase programs, the Company had cumulatively repurchased its own Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs with a total aggregate value of approximately US$171.0 million.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had over 154.3 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit https://ir.finvgroup.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net profit, non-GAAP net profit attributable to FinVolution Group, non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per share and per ADS which are non-GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and expected discretionary measures. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net profit non-GAAP basic and diluted net profit per share and per ADS are not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tool, and when assessing our operating performance, cash flows or our liquidity, investors should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operation and cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



As of December 31, As of September 30,

2021 2022

RMB RMB USD Assets





Cash and cash equivalents 4,418,127 3,042,020 427,640 Restricted cash 4,073,414 4,034,220 567,122 Short-term investments 1,204,901 2,345,160 329,677 Investments 971,117 1,064,992 149,714 Quality assurance receivable, net of credit loss allowance for

quality assurance receivable of RMB239,506 and

RMB312,363 as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022,

respectively 931,798 1,499,592 210,809 Intangible assets 98,947 98,692 13,874 Property, equipment and software, net 112,397 130,747 18,380 Loans receivable, net of credit loss allowance for loans receivable

of RMB427,873 and RMB415,499 as of December 31, 2021

and September 30, 2022, respectively 1,982,276 2,523,691 354,775 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of credit loss

allowance for accounts receivable and contract assets of

RMB250,696 and RMB423,208 as of December 31, 2021 and

September 30, 2022, respectively 1,890,846 2,192,474 308,213 Deferred tax assets 455,741 876,798 123,258 Right of use assets 49,138 202,403 28,453 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,899,438 2,881,294 405,046 Goodwill 50,411 50,411 7,087 Total assets 18,138,551 20,942,494 2,944,048 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Deferred guarantee income 1,089,503 1,625,676 228,534 Liability from quality assurance commitment 3,188,561 3,470,763 487,912 Payroll and welfare payable 252,918 213,138 29,962 Taxes payable 200,648 138,462 19,465 Funds payable to investors of consolidated trusts 1,795,640 2,150,622 302,330 Contract liability 8,436 6,088 856 Deferred tax liabilities 137,632 208,138 29,260 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 722,247 931,900 131,004 Leasing liabilities 33,356 184,700 25,965 Total liabilities 7,428,941 8,929,487 1,255,288 Commitments and contingencies





FinVolution Group Shareholders' equity





Ordinary shares 103 103 14 Additional paid-in capital 5,694,733 5,744,874 807,602 Treasury stock (324,171) (515,582) (72,479) Statutory reserves 610,403 610,403 85,809 Accumulated other comprehensive income (16,769) 71,881 10,103 Retained Earnings 4,690,951 6,033,375 848,158 Total FinVolution Group shareholders' equity 10,655,250 11,945,054 1,679,207 Non-controlling interest 54,360 67,953 9,553 Total shareholders' equity 10,709,610 12,013,007 1,688,760 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 18,138,551 20,942,494 2,944,048

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 2022 2021 2022

RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD













Operating revenue:











Loan facilitation service fees 1,075,070 1,168,650 164,286 2,789,100 3,222,142 452,962 Post-facilitation service fees 361,192 492,253 69,200 887,236 1,433,479 201,515 Guarantee income 644,520 822,242 115,589 1,969,407 2,143,870 301,381 Net interest income 332,597 329,636 46,339 921,514 881,692 123,946 Other Revenue 111,733 158,664 22,305 454,848 403,044 56,659 Net revenue 2,525,112 2,971,445 417,719 7,022,105 8,084,227 1,136,463 Operating expenses:











Origination, servicing expenses and other cost of

revenue (459,569) (495,022) (69,589) (1,327,627) (1,522,401) (214,016) Sales and marketing expenses (387,468) (535,158) (75,231) (1,194,878) (1,194,287) (167,890) Research and development expenses (104,505) (125,595) (17,656) (302,936) (353,965) (49,760) General and administrative expenses (123,219) (100,426) (14,118) (361,973) (287,373) (40,398) Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets (32,878) (110,899) (15,590) (120,106) (278,387) (39,135) Provision for loans receivable (142,526) (131,336) (18,463) (243,243) (289,933) (40,758) Credit losses for quality assurance commitment (545,095) (813,172) (114,314) (1,381,087) (2,259,317) (317,610) Total operating expenses (1,795,260) (2,311,608) (324,961) (4,931,850) (6,185,663) (869,567) Operating profit 729,852 659,837 92,758 2,090,255 1,898,564 266,896 Other income, net 14,777 58,403 8,211 83,305 156,169 21,954 Profit before income tax expense 744,629 718,240 100,969 2,173,560 2,054,733 288,850 Income tax expenses (112,181) (112,741) (15,849) (327,926) (329,788) (46,361) Net profit 632,448 605,499 85,120 1,845,634 1,724,945 242,489 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest

shareholders (3,892) 6,465 909 (7,459) 10,038 1,411 Net profit attributable to FinVolution Group 636,340 599,034 84,211 1,853,093 1,714,907 241,078 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 4,264 40,350 5,672 2,388 88,650 12,462 Total comprehensive income attributable to FinVolution Group 640,604 639,384 89,883 1,855,481 1,803,557 253,540 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share











Basic 1,424,864,643 1,412,291,188 1,412,291,188 1,417,509,224 1,421,982,509 1,421,982,509 Diluted 1,481,375,238 1,463,337,838 1,463,337,838 1,481,579,205 1,468,882,368 1,468,882,368 Net profit per share attributable to FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders











Basic 0.45 0.42 0.06 1.31 1.21 0.17 Diluted 0.43 0.41 0.06 1.25 1.17 0.16 Net profit per ADS attributable to FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders (one ADS equal five ordinary shares)











Basic 2.23 2.12 0.30 6.54 6.03 0.85 Diluted 2.15 2.05 0.29 6.25 5.84 0.82

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2022

2021

2022

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net cash provided by/(used in) operating

activities 136,837

325,837

45,805

411,189

(32,574)

(4,579) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing

activities 63,027

(1,280,514)

(180,012)

1,738,655

(1,081,347)

(152,013) Net cash provided by/ (used in)

financing activities 328,444

(56,246)

(7,907)

(996,113)

(350,048)

(49,208) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

and cash equivalents 4,161

18,225

2,563

(4,503)

48,668

6,840 Net increase in cash, cash equivalent and

restricted cash 532,469

(992,698)

(139,551)

1,149,228

(1,415,301)

(198,960) Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash

at beginning of period 6,733,160

8,068,938

1,134,313

6,116,401

8,491,541

1,193,722 Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash

at end of period 7,265,629

7,076,240

994,762

7,265,629

7,076,240

994,762

FinVolution Group UNAUDITED Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except share data, or otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 2022 2021 2022

RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD













Net Revenues 2,525,112 2,971,445 417,719 7,022,105 8,084,227 1,136,463 Less: total operating expenses (1,795,260) (2,311,608) (324,961) (4,931,850) (6,185,663) (869,567) Operating Income 729,852 659,837 92,758 2,090,255 1,898,564 266,896 Add: share-based compensation expenses 21,437 23,142 3,253 58,289 68,032 9,564 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income 751,289 682,979 96,011 2,148,544 1,966,596 276,460













Operating Margin 28.9 % 22.2 % 22.2 % 29.8 % 23.5 % 23.5 % Non-GAAP operating margin 29.8 % 23.0 % 23.0 % 30.6 % 24.3 % 24.3 % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income 751,289 682,979 96,011 2,148,544 1,966,596 276,460 Add: other income, net 14,777 58,403 8,211 83,305 156,169 21,954 Less: income tax expenses (112,181) (112,741) (15,849) (327,926) (329,788) (46,361) Non-GAAP net profit 653,885 628,641 88,373 1,903,923 1,792,977 252,053 Net profit attributable to non-controlling interest Shareholders (3,892) 6,465 909 (7,459) 10,038 1,411 Non-GAAP net profit attributable to FinVolution

Group 657,777 622,176 87,464 1,911,382 1,782,939 250,642













Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in

computing net income per share











Basic 1,424,864,643 1,412,291,188 1,412,291,188 1,417,509,224 1,421,982,509 1,421,982,509 Diluted 1,481,375,238 1,463,337,838 1,463,337,838 1,481,579,205 1,468,882,368 1,468,882,368 Non-GAAP net profit per share attributable to

FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders











Basic 0.46 0.44 0.06 1.34 1.25 0.18 Diluted 0.44 0.43 0.06 1.28 1.21 0.17 Non-GAAP net profit per ADS attributable to

FinVolution Group's ordinary shareholders (one ADS

equal five ordinary shares)











Basic 2.30 2.20 0.31 6.71 6.27 0.88 Diluted 2.21 2.13 0.30 6.42 6.07 0.85

