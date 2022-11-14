CoAdvantage Announces Acquisition of MomentumHR

Merger Strengthens Company's Presence in the Southeast

BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoAdvantage Corporation ("CoAdvantage"), a leading national provider of strategic human resource solutions for small to mid-sized companies, is pleased to announce it has acquired Georgia-based MomentumHR, a provider of outsourced HR services. The merger of the two companies will strengthen CoAdvantage's presence in Georgia while accelerating the company's overall growth and national footprint.

"We are excited about the MomentumHR acquisition expanding our market presence as we continue to build value and deliver an exceptional customer experience powered by our proprietary HR technology and outstanding customer service," said Clint Burgess, CoAdvantage President, and CEO. "We are looking forward, with great optimism, to an exciting year in 2023 as we remain focused on driving innovation and expanding our presence nationally."

MomentumHR, located in Savannah, Georgia, is one of the Southeast's premier private PEOs and has established a strong regional market position. "Merging with CoAdvantage solidifies our leading presence in the Southeast and continues our mission to providing a high standard of service and quality of outsourced HR solutions," said MomentumHR CEO David Kindred.

CoAdvantage's acquisition of MomentumHR follows the company's recent acquisition of Alabama-based SourcePointe and the opening of two additional offices in Tennessee and Oklahoma. CoAdvantage continues to pursue other acquisitions as part of the company's overall growth strategy.

About CoAdvantage

CoAdvantage is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that offers small and mid-sized businesses a comprehensive package of human resource solutions, enabling them to reduce their administrative burden and access affordable employee benefits. The company integrates payroll and tax processing, employee benefit plan administration, risk management, government compliance, and other human resources services into a single-vendor solution that is exceptionally efficient and effective. To learn more, visit www.coadvantage.com.

About MomentumHR

MomentumHR is a Georgia-based Professional Employer Organization (PEO) with over 20 years of experience in providing payroll administration, workers' compensation, employee benefits, and human resource solutions to all sizes of businesses at a national level. Founded in 2000 with a focus on providing a high standard of service and quality outsourced HR solutions, MomentumHR is one of the fastest-growing private PEOs in the Southeast. For more information, visit www.momentumHR.net.

