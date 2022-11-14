ALLIANZ PARTNERS STRIKES GOLD TWICE AT THE 2022 TRAVVY AWARDS

The Travel Insurance and Assistance Company repeats as the Best Travel Insurance Provider in both travel insurance categories

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners USA , a leading travel insurance and assistance company, was named "Best Travel Insurance Provider - Overall" for the seventh consecutive year and "Best Travel Insurance Provider - Customer Service" at the 2022 Travvy Awards gala, held at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina in Florida on November 2, 2022.

The annual Travvy Awards recognize travel suppliers and companies that provided the most outstanding service to travelers during the past year, as evaluated by travel advisors. To date, Allianz Partners has received nine gold Travvy Awards, the most of any travel insurance provider in the awards' eight-year history.

This year, nominees were selected in more than 140 categories to recognize suppliers, destinations, hotels and resorts, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, technology providers and attractions. More than 100,000 votes were cast by those who know them best – travel advisor readers of AGENTatHOME and TravelPulse.com – to determine the 2022 Travvy Awards winners.

Allianz Partners USA was the night's most-honored travel protection provider, recognized for both its exceptional customer service and award-winning products. The company has been a proud partner of the travel advisor community for more than 20 years, working with every major travel agency network and thousands of advisors and agencies.

"We're honored to be chosen as a top travel insurance provider by the esteemed travel advisors on this year's voting panel," said Richard Aquino, vice president, head of sales at Allianz Partners USA. "We believe that safer travel starts with travel protection, which is why we're constantly working on innovating and bringing our customers the best products and customer service out there."

The Travvy Awards have quickly earned a reputation of being the best of the best in the travel industry. This year's winners were honored during a gala awards dinner and presentation attended by the finalists, industry leaders and travel professionals from around the world. The ceremony was held during CruiseWorld, another event produced under Travel Pulse's parent company, Northstar Travel Group. Travel Pulse joined the NorthStar family in 2019.

For more information, a breakdown of award categories and to view the full list of winners, please visit https://www.travvyawards.com/.

About the Travvy Awards

Presented by Travel Pulse, part of the Northstar Travel Group, the annual Travvy Awards recognize the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry by honoring travel companies and destinations for their outstanding achievement with this prestigious award. More than 100,000 votes —cast by the travel professionals who sell the vast majority of these trips to tens of millions of consumers yearly— determined the very best in the travel industry for 2022. The selections by advisors reflect the suppliers and destinations they believe provide outstanding service to their clients. For more information, please visit https://www.travvyawards.com.

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners USA is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, depending on state of residence.

