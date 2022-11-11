Trilogy Real Estate Group Hires Jennifer Rhodus as National Sales Manager, RIA and Family Office

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment and property management firm, announced today that Jennifer Rhodus has joined the company's capital markets group as national sales manager, RIA and family office. Rhodus will be responsible for developing relationships with registered investment advisors and ultra high net worth individuals and families to help further the sales efforts of Trilogy's platform of investment offerings.

"With an extensive background achieving new business and asset retention results, Jennifer promises to be an excellent fit to further our teams' sales efforts," said Matt Leiter, chief financial officer for Trilogy Real Estate Group. "Jennifer's experience and dedication to raising capital and building brand relationships makes her an invaluable asset to Trilogy's capital markets team and we are pleased to welcome her as our new national sales manager."

Rhodus has more than 20 years of professional experience in sales and marketing for both large and start-up asset managers and specializes in building relationships with top-producing advisors, consultants, institutions and family offices. Throughout her career she has sold a variety of products including mutual funds, private real estate debt funds and Reg D offerings.

Most recently, Rhodus worked as vice president, institutional clients, at Peachtree Hotel Group, where she established a territory and quickly gained significant commitments for new business. Prior to that she worked within the RIA, wirehouse, independent broker-dealer and retirement channels for companies including Lord Abbett, Broadstone, FCI Advisors, Salient Partners, Montage Investments and Ivy Funds.

Rhodus earned her bachelor's in business administration and holds her FINRA Series 7 license.

About Trilogy Real Estate Group

Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development and property management firm with a $2.6 billion portfolio of multifamily apartments and commercial real estate in major markets around the United States. Throughout its 20-year history, Trilogy has been consistently recognized as one of the Top Property Management companies and has an "A" rating in the epIQ Index. Trilogy has been tested in multiple real estate cycles and consistently sources and manages attractive real estate investments that set the standard for innovation, quality, and attention to detail in their respective marketplaces.

