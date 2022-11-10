Volition to Participate in a Lung Cancer Screening Study in France

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, has been invited to participate in a government-backed prospective study to evaluate the performance of blood biomarkers in the early detection of lung cancer with Hospices Civils de Lyon ("HCL"), France's second largest university hospital.

The Lyonnaise Initiative for the Initiation of Lung Cancer Screening ("ILYAD") is a wide-ranging clinical study assessing the feasibility of a lung cancer screening program and the effectiveness of screening. The ILYAD study will evaluate the performance of Volition's Nu.Q® test as a blood biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer, when used alone and in conjunction with a CT scan, over the next year.

Gael Forterre, Chief Commercial Officer at Volition, said: "Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer deaths worldwide, with 1.8 million cases each year. We know that screening saves lives and there is a real unmet need for lung cancer screening globally. Our colleagues at HCL have recognized that need and we're proud to be part of their pioneering ILYAD study, with the ultimate goal of developing a national screening program."

"Our tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™ - which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid – as an indication that disease is present. The ILYAD team will use our Nu.Q® technology to study the clinical performance of circulating nucleosomes and assess their effectiveness in the early detection of lung cancer."

It is expected that over 400 subjects will take part in the study over the next year, encompassing a smoking cessation and lung cancer awareness campaign, one-on-one intervention, and screening opportunities. For more information go to ILYAD's website.

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including cancer in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's Nu.Q® technology go to: www.volition.com.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company that applies its Nucleosomics™ platform through its subsidiaries to develop simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

