UFC® AND NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA ANNOUNCE U.S. MARKETING PARTNERSHIP

Wildcard Becomes First "Official Ready to Drink Vodka of UFC"

LAS VEGAS and MODESTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and Spirit of Gallo's New Amsterdam Vodka today announced a multi-year national marketing partnership focused on the Wildcard brand, a vodka-based line of canned beverages and New Amsterdam Vodka's first-ever offering in the ready-to-drink (RTD) category.

Wildcard x UFC Poster (PRNewswire)

Wildcard will become the Official Ready to Drink Vodka of UFC, providing the vodka brand with a deep level of integration into key UFC assets, including live events and broadcast features in all U.S.-based Pay-Per-Views, and prominent branding inside the world-famous Octagon®. Wildcard and UFC will also collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC's popular digital and social channels, which reach more than 200 million users worldwide. Additionally, the agreement provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.

"We're excited to welcome New Amsterdam Vodka's Wildcard brand as an official UFC partner," said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. "Over the years, UFC has been widely recognized by many of the top alcohol and spirits companies as an influential, impactful partner that can help grow their brands and reach new customers. We're looking forward to working with New Amsterdam to help establish Wildcard as a leader in its category."

"Similar to UFC's massive and loyal fanbase, Wildcard was created for vodka drinkers who are up for anything and are excited by the unexpected," said Brandon Lieb, VP Marketing, Spirit of Gallo. "We are thrilled to partner with UFC and introduce their fans to a new, convenient way to enjoy our award-winning vodka."

Wildcard will debut around the highly anticipated UFC 281: ADESANYA vs. PEREIRA, which takes place this Saturday, November 12, at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, and which is headlined by two championship matchups. In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to settle the score with former kickboxing foe and No. 5-ranked contender Alex Pereira . In the co-main event, UFC women's strawweight champion Carla Esparza intends to defend her newly won title for the first time against former champion and No. 2 ranked contender Zhang Weili .

Wildcard, which is made with real New Amsterdam Vodka, launched this past June and is available in three flavors, including Original Hard Lemonade, Classic Hard Punch, and Lemon Hard Tea. Wildcard launched as the RTD category continues to explode, with Hard Lemonade, Punch, & Tea growing +34% in 2021. Wildcard is available in flavor-specific 4-packs at retailers nationwide and retails for an SRP of $9.99.

About UFC

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 211 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About New Amsterdam Vodka

New Amsterdam Vodka was introduced in 2011 and is the fastest spirits brand in history to reach one million cases and five million cases. An inspiring player in the spirits industry, the brand has won various awards and proven to deliver exceptional quality and sleek style. New Amsterdam Vodka comes in an array of award-winning expressions, including: our signature 80 Proof Vodka, 100 Proof Vodka, Peach, Pineapple, Raspberry, Apple, Lemon, Grapefruit, Mango, Red Berry, Coconut, Orange.

About Spirit of Gallo

For nearly half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits, now enjoyed by people around the world at occasions ranging from a day at the beach to a fine, after-dinner drink. Known best for E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam and the highly acclaimed High Noon Sun Sips, Spirit of Gallo also delivers RumChata, Stratusphere Gin, RumHaven and esteemed partner-owned brands such as The Dalmore, Diplomatico, Don Fulano, and Grupo Montenegro. Spirit of Gallo portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com

UFC x New Amsterdam Wildcard (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New Amsterdam Vodka