TIMEX BECOMES OFFICIAL TIMEKEEPER OF THE METAVERSE WITH "Race Against TimeX" CREATED IN FORTNITE

The #1 Selling Watch Brand In The US Gamifies Time

And Becomes First Watch Brand To Have A Dedicated Island In Fortnite Creative

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Timex ®, the #1 selling watch brand*, launches a unique and interactive experience that will have players ready to "Race Against TimeX" in Fortnite®, one of the most popular video games in the world. The challenge has players competing in multiple races against time – in a watch-infused virtual world where watches symbolize empowerment by providing players with additional speed and powers that give them a competitive edge.

"Timex has been a disruptor for nearly 170 years, we have history in the unexpected," says Shari Fabiani, Sr. Vice President, Brand & Creative at Timex Group. "As the official timekeeper of the metaverse, we're playing with the concept of time and merging analog technology with a digital world within one of the world's most popular multiplayer online games, Fortnite. Timex has ventured into the metaverse before and now we are going full throttle into gaming, with additional virtual, immersive experiences, and entry into web3 coming soon."

The collaboration will be supported with a fully integrated campaign, bridging the virtual world with real life experiences, such as in-game giveaways, partnerships including gamer influencers Parker Locke, Sushi Bae, SypherPK, YouTube Star Ali-A and Gen Z style icon and Fortnite enthusiast Landon Barker.

"For me, time spent playing Fortnite is time well spent because it is one of the ways I can be with my friends without all of the superficial stuff that can get in the way of connection," said Landon Barker. "I am excited to partner with Timex, I love their watches and Fortnite so for me this was a perfect match."

Race Against TimeX includes 6 mini-games, each pitting players against time, with challenges including water rising, walls closing, floors breaking, players dodging sequencer waves and finding their way across a precarious path in the dark. Players can purchase power-ups, with fantastical watches transferring special powers to the players' wrists, giving them extra speed and other abilities as they try to complete all 6 mini-games in the fastest times.

Timex first entered the metaverse with innovative partnerships that included an official pre-show countdown partnership with Wave's live, virtual, and interactive Justin Bieber concert and AmazeVR's Megan Thee Stallion VR Concert Tour, "Enter The Hottieverse," with virtual Timex watches added to the wrists of each user's avatar using special VR hand tracking capabilities. Now in "Race Against TimeX," Timex offers their most interactive, virtual experience to date, with more initiatives planned, further positioning Timex at the forefront of the metaverse.

Timex teamed up with best-in-class partners to bring "Race Against TimeX" to fruition, including MetabrandsTM, a metaverse agency for brands, SuperAwesome, an Epic Games company, that assisted with digital engagement among GenZ gamers, and Beyond Creative, a leading developer of Fortnite Creative games.

To play "Race Against TimeX," go to Fortnite, choose "Creative" mode, select "Play" and input the "Island Code." Fortnite can be played for free on PC, PlayStation (4 and 5), Xbox One (S, X, and Series X or S), Nintendo Switch, and Android mobile devices.

Island Code: 1359-6287-8998 or for direct link: https://epicgames.com/fn/1359-6287-8998

ABOUT TIMEX GROUP

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of world class brands, including Timex, adidas, Furla, Gc, Guess, Missoni, Nautica, Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ted Baker and Versace.

