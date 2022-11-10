OneAmerica® Names Global Sales Leader Steven Crowe as Board Member

Customer advocacy, industry tech focus of former Dell Technologies global president

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven J. Crowe, recently retired Dell Technologies global executive, has been named to the OneAmerica® board of directors, the national financial services provider announced today.

Crowe, of Scottsdale, Arizona, is a high-energy, results-oriented business leader with over 30 years' experience driving and accelerating revenue growth and profitability, most recently with Dell Technologies, a multinational I.T. technologies, solutions and services giant. Driving large-scale organization transformation programs and pursuing top-notch customer advocacy was a career passion, and he arrives at a time when the life insurance, retirement services and employee benefits provider delivered its strongest financial year to date in 2021.

"Steven's technology expertise and business acumen can further empower and inform our company's growth trajectory and digital service enhancements," said Scott Davison, OneAmerica chairman, president and CEO. "His experience in harnessing technological advancements to better serve our customers will allow us to continue to focus on providing stellar products, exceptional service, and relationships our customers can depend on for a lifetime."

At enterprise storage specialist EMC Corp., Crowe rose to senior vice president of sales in 2016, when the company was acquired by Dell Inc. in the largest technology merger in history. He was part of the integration team and then promoted to the rebranded Dell Technologies as president of Global Specialty Sales & Pre-Sales. In that position, Crowe led over 8,000 team members globally, assisting customers with their IT transformation journeys, all while optimizing operating expense at scale.

"I am deeply humbled to join the board at OneAmerica," said Crowe. "Their history of strong financial stability and performance is driven by a genuine commitment to policyholders when it matters most, with aspirational service provided at the highest levels."

Crowe earned a Bachelor of Science in business from Eastern Illinois University and a master's in business administration (concentration in portfolio management) from Illinois State University.

A reading, running, golf and travel enthusiast, Crowe and his wife Trish are parents of two adult sons.

