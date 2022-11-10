Modern Animal Announces First Expansion Beyond California, Arriving in Austin, Dallas Summer 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based veterinary upstart Modern Animal today revealed plans to bring their fully-integrated veterinary experience to the pet owners and care providers of Austin and Dallas, Texas next summer.

This announcement caps a year of steady growth for Modern Animal—expanding its footprint in Greater Los Angeles, entering its second market in the San Francisco Bay Area, and welcoming the fresh capital of a $75M Series C led by Addition. On the decision to now take the step beyond the company's home state of California and into Texas, Modern Animal's Founder and CEO, Steven Eidelman says, "We were drawn to Austin and Dallas by the shared set of expectations that these cities have with our hometown of Los Angeles around experience and quality of care. Like many Californians who made the same move to Texas in the last two years, this second home really feels like a natural fit."

Modern Animal's growth spurt is largely motivated by an urgent nationwide need for more convenient, modern veterinary care options for both pet owners and veterinary professionals. This need stems from the COVID-19 pandemic, which catalyzed a boom in pet ownership that exacerbated an already dire shortage of veterinary talent. By the ASPCA's estimate, 23 million American households acquired a pet since the beginning of the pandemic.

"We're fundamentally re-imagining the way that people work in this industry, and in order to bring modern veterinary care to more pet owners while still honoring the boundaries of our care providers, we ought to think creatively and leverage technology in new ways, which is a largely untapped area in our profession." said Modern Animal's Vice President of Medicine, Dr. Christie Long, on Modern Animal's approach to addressing the marketplace mismatch.

Modern Animal will be launching its Texas expansion with a flagship location in North Austin at 5118 Burnet Rd and second clinic at 1100 S Lamar. The company is already in the process of hiring veterinary leadership in Austin and Dallas.

