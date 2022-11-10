GivingDNA Announces Platform Integration with Virtuous

Expanded partner ecosystem helps nonprofits attract more donors, deepen existing donor relationships and improve fundraising effectiveness

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GivingDNA, the next gen donor analytics platform, has expanded its partner ecosystem with the integration of Virtuous, a leading responsive fundraising platform. GivingDNA is pioneering donor analytics by filling a void in the fundraising data landscape. By seamlessly integrating its powerful donor intelligence data with a CRM system, it enables nonprofits to gain new insights, more precisely target prospects, and engage donor audiences in ways that improve conversion and deliver impact.

"We are excited to have Virtuous join GivingDNA'a robust network of best-of-breed solutions ecosystem," states Rebecca Segovia, EVP and General Manager, GivingDNA. "Our goal is to provide customers with the data and analytics necessary to deliver efficiency across all aspects of fundraising."

"The team at Pursuant and GivingDNA have consistently delivered powerful data insights that drive measurable increases in giving," shares Gabe Cooper, CEO at Virtuous. "We couldn't be more excited to expand our partnership - and deliver actionable GivingDNA analytics to our Virtuous customers."

With continued integrations, GivingDNA aligns its technology and platform usability to the needs of the diverse group of clients who use varying CRMs. These enhancements empower the directors of marketing, directors of fundraising, prospect researchers, gift officers, and more to get the most value out of the platform while removing barriers. In addition, this integration helps reduce time to value and allows users to act quickly on a campaign strategy or analysis without having to coordinate with data or IT teams.

"We've always focused on elevating the effectiveness of nonprofits and now we'll be able to scale it at a much faster pace," said David Stanton, VP, Product, GivingDNA. "Nonprofits have been underserved by legacy tech and manual processes. Automation and a focus on actionable engagement with donors is at the core of our ethos. Integration with a CRM allows for more data in our system faster, and thus our algorithms can look for patterns or important changes in data that drive results."

