E. & J. GALLO WINERY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF DENNER VINEYARDS IN PASO ROBLES AVA

MODESTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E. & J. Gallo Winery (Gallo) announced today that it has purchased Denner Vineyards, producer of critically acclaimed wines from California's Central Coast.

Denner Winery - Photo Credit: Joe Dominguez (PRNewswire)

E. & J. Gallo Winery acquires Denner Vineyards, producer of critically acclaimed wines from California's Central Coast.

Located in the beautiful Willow Creek District of Paso Robles, the Denner Vineyards Estate, which was completed in 2005, includes a tasting room and a gravity-flow winery designed to fit into the rolling hillside of the surrounding vineyards.

After traveling the state seeking the perfect parcel of land to grow grapes that would produce outstanding wines, Ron Denner found exactly what he was looking for in the western reaches of Paso Robles in 1997. He first planted vines on the Willow Creek Vineyard in 1999 and later acquired the Adelaida Vineyard, located in the Adelaida District, which was planted in 2013.

"From planting my first few acres in 1999 to building Denner Vineyards to what it is today, I have been incredibly blessed with the opportunity to bring this winery to life in one of California's best winegrowing regions," said Ron Denner. "Gallo is a family company with a commitment to quality. I have no doubt they will be good stewards of the land and preserve our legacy of creating sought-after wines and offering best-in-class winery experiences."

"For 20 years, Ron Denner has stayed true to the land and his vision to produce great wines from the acclaimed Paso Robles region, cultivating an authentic, diverse portfolio. We look forward to drawing inspiration from and working with Ron and winemaker Anthony Yount," said Joseph C. Gallo, Vice President and General Manager of Gallo's Luxury Wine Business.

Denner Vineyards is best known for its proprietary red blends, Rhône and Bordeaux varietal wines that range from $50 to $80 and have consistently received critical acclaim, with Dirt Worshipper™ featured twice on Wine Spectator's Top 100 list. The acquisition includes the Denner brand, the Winery and estate vineyards.

Zepponi & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Denner Vineyards. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About E. & J. Gallo Winery

Founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo, E. & J. Gallo Winery is a family-owned company and global wine and spirits industry leader. The hallmark of E. & J. Gallo Winery is their lasting commitment to sustainability and quality, and consistently providing wine and spirits for every occasion. Gallo's range of offerings includes Apothic, Barefoot Wine, Black Box, J Vineyards and Winery, La Marca Prosecco, Orin Swift, New Amsterdam Vodka, RumChata, High Noon, along with partnerships with esteemed family-owned brands such as Allegrini, Argiano, The Dalmore, Don Fulano, and Grupo Montenegro.

Press Inquiries – Please contact:

Krista Noonan

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Relations

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Email: Krista.Noonan@ejgallo.com

E. & J. Gallo Winery Logo (PRNewsfoto/E. & J. Gallo Winery) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE E&J GALLO WINERY