DAILYPAY JOINS FORCES WITH VETERAN-RUN COORDINATED ASSISTANCE NETWORK (CAN)

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to promote financial equity and inclusion for all working Americans, DailyPay has teamed up with the veteran-run Coordinated Assistance Network (CAN) to make free financial coaching and counseling available to millions of DailyPay users.

Partnering with America's leading employers, DailyPay enables millions of American workers the ability to access their earned pay as they earn it, enabling them to pay bills, save, spend, or invest on their own schedule. The DailyPay platform, which includes financial wellness tips and advice, now includes free financial counseling through CAN.

"DailyPay's core technology is a critical tool in the fight for financial health, but it is just one piece of the puzzle," said Matthew Kopko, Vice President of Public Policy at DailyPay. "Comprehensive financial solutions, like free savings tools, no cost EWA options, and now this fantastic counseling program, provided through CAN, will help support our users even further along their path to financial security."

Established in 2011, the Coordinated Assistance Network (CAN) was founded by Army Veteran John Pickens and Christopher Fitzpatrick and has created impactful support initiatives that connect low-to-moderate income communities to jobs, education, housing, and a more economically secure and equitable future.

Coordinated Assistance Network is an industry-leading, cloud-based digital technology, specializing in matching Veteran needs with the services of nearly 800 non-profit providers nationwide. Resources include healthcare benefits, education, employment, training, housing, legal and emergency assistance, as well as memorialization. "The dynamic, data-driven functionalities within the CAN portal are unlike any other system out there," explains Sydney Marks, Director of Communications at CAN. "We look forward to working alongside DailyPay to provide underserved individuals and their families with the coaching and counseling they deserve."

DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system for everyone. DailyPay delivers the industry's leading on-demand pay solution with modern, insight-driven pay strategies that help America's leading employers to activate their workforce and build stronger relationships with their employees, so they feel more engaged, work harder, and stay longer. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis and Belfast. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

