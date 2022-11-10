Compass, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenues of $1.49 billion , down 14% compared to 3Q21, driven principally by lower market volumes.



Successfully launched the Compass national agent platform in all markets allowing agents to guide their customers from first contact to close in one seamless workflow platform.



The Company incurred $29 million in restructuring charges, of which $25 million was for severance. GAAP Net Loss was $154 million , compared to a GAAP Net Loss of $100 million in 3Q21 as lower revenues and restructuring costs more than offset reductions in commissions and operating expenses.



Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was a loss of $42 million compared with a positive $12 million in 3Q21. The year-on-year change was principally attributable to the impact of lower market activity.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $355 million at September 30, 2022 .

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading tech-enabled real estate brokerage, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"Against a backdrop of significant challenges for the housing industry, Compass continued to make progress in a number of important areas during the third quarter," said Robert Reffkin, Chief Executive Officer of Compass."We continued to successfully roll out our enhanced national end-to-end workflow platform which we believe allows our agents to be the most productive in the industry and deliver their buyers and sellers a best-in-class experience. Over the longer term, I believe our platform offers important differentiation in the marketplace and it is a conduit to drive incremental revenue lift and cost efficiency."

Reffkin continued "Importantly, in line with our major cost savings program announced in August, we have achieved significant cost reductions in our technology, engineering and general and administrative expenses. Actions taken in the third quarter and in progress are expected to deliver targeted non-GAAP operating expenses after commissions and other related expenses of between $1.05 billion and $1.15 billion exiting 2022."

Reffkin added, "As we look ahead, we believe the housing market will remain challenged during 2023 before returning to stability and growth in the future. The Compass team remains laser focused on providing our agents with technology, workflow tools, and marketing support to be successful in the market. At the same time, we are driving to implement fundamental cost productivity measures that will deliver profitability in the future."

3Q22 Financial Highlights:

Revenue decreased by 14% year-over-year to $1.49 billion as transactions declined 12%.

GAAP Net Loss was $154 million , compared to a loss of $100 million in 3Q21. The net loss includes non-cash stock-based compensation expenses of $50 million , depreciation and amortization of $21 million , restructuring charges due to the cost saving actions of $29 million , and litigation charges of $11 million .

Cash and cash equivalents: Compass' net change in cash and cash equivalents from the end of 2Q22 to the end of 3Q22 was a decrease of $76 million from $431 million to $355 million . In addition to the $355 million in cash and cash equivalents as of the end of 3Q22, the Company had approximately $300 million of availability under its revolver.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $(42) million , compared to $12 million in 3Q21.

3Q22 Operational Highlights:

Platform : Compass launched the key remaining functionality that allows the vast majority of Compass agents to guide their clients from first contact to close all in one place, with a single log in and without ever leaving the Compass platform.

National market share : Increased to 4.6% over the last twelve months ("LTM") up from 4.3% LTM in 3Q21. Note these national market share numbers are calculated using revised average (mean) sales prices published by the National Association of Realtors ("NAR").

Agents: Average Number of Principal Agents was 13,314, an increase of 335 from 2Q22 and an increase of 15% from 3Q21. We continued to experience high levels of retention of our agents with greater than 90%.

Transactions: Compass agents closed 54,606 Total Transactions, down 12% year-over-year, compared to a 21% decline in transactions for the entire residential real estate market 2 .

Gross Transaction Value ("GTV"): GTV of $57.3 billion , down from $69.1 billion in 3Q21.

Additional information can be found in the Company's 3Q22 Earnings Presentation on the Investor Relations section of the Compass website at https://investors.compass.com .

Outlook

4Q22 Outlook:

Revenue of $1.15 billion to $1.30 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of negative $50 million to negative $80 million

FY22 Outlook:

Revenue of $6.05 billion to $6.20 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of negative $185 million to negative $215 million

We have not reconciled our guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Loss because certain expenses excluded from GAAP Net Loss when calculating Adjusted EBITDA cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Additionally, we have not reconciled our guidance for non-GAAP operating expense after commissions and other related expense because certain expenses excluded from GAAP operating expenses cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, reconciliations are not available without unreasonable effort.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Compass, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, unaudited)









September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 354.9

$ 618.3 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 34.2

48.5 Compass Concierge receivables, net of allowance 60.2

32.9 Other current assets 92.5

94.9 Total current assets 541.8

794.6 Property and equipment, net 196.7

157.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets 490.1

484.7 Intangible assets, net 107.7

127.2 Goodwill 198.5

188.3 Other non-current assets 54.3

48.4 Total assets $ 1,589.1

$ 1,800.6 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 44.7

$ 34.6 Commissions payable 66.1

63.9 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 204.9

240.9 Current lease liabilities 91.7

81.5 Concierge credit facility 36.5

16.2 Total current liabilities 443.9

437.1 Non-current lease liabilities 494.3

483.0 Other non-current liabilities 9.3

32.9 Total liabilities 947.5

953.0 Stockholders' equity





Common stock —

— Additional paid-in capital 2,676.3

2,438.8 Accumulated deficit (2,038.4)

(1,595.0) Total Compass, Inc. stockholders' equity 637.9

843.8 Non-controlling interest 3.7

3.8 Total stockholders' equity 641.6

847.6 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,589.1

$ 1,800.6

Compass, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except share and per share data, unaudited)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ 1,493.7

$ 1,743.6

$ 4,910.8

$ 4,808.9 Operating expenses:















Commissions and other related expense (1) 1,218.0

1,430.6

4,017.3

3,963.2

Sales and marketing (1) 144.4

130.6

444.3

366.2

Operations and support (1) 95.1

97.0

308.9

263.7

Research and development (1) 81.5

89.7

296.9

259.8

General and administrative (1) 56.5

79.5

167.0

231.8

Restructuring costs 29.0

—

47.9

—

Depreciation and amortization 21.0

16.7

65.1

45.1

Total operating expenses 1,645.5

1,844.1

5,347.4

5,129.8 Loss from operations (151.8)

(100.5)

(436.6)

(320.9) Investment income, net 1.1

0.1

1.5

0.1 Interest expense (0.9)

(0.7)

(2.3)

(1.8) Loss before income taxes and equity in loss of unconsolidated entity (151.6)

(101.1)

(437.4)

(322.6) Benefit from income taxes —

1.3

1.4

3.3 Equity in loss of unconsolidated entity (2.5)

—

(7.5)

— Net loss (154.1)

(99.8)

(443.5)

(319.3) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (0.1)

—

0.1

— Net loss attributable to Compass, Inc. $ (154.2)

$ (99.8)

$ (443.4)

$ (319.3) Net loss per share attributable to Compass, Inc., basic and diluted $ (0.36)

$ (0.25)

$ (1.04)

$ (1.06) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Compass, Inc., basic and diluted 432,459,739

392,979,596

425,338,530

300,303,624



































(1) Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations is as follows (in millions):





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

Commissions and other related expense $ 12.7

$ 26.3

$ 36.1

$ 82.6

Sales and marketing 10.8

10.3

32.7

27.9

Operations and support 3.9

4.5

12.3

12.3

Research and development 9.4

13.2

45.2

76.2

General and administrative 13.3

16.8

46.8

93.9

Total stock-based compensation expense $ 50.1

$ 71.1

$ 173.1

$ 292.9





































Stock-based compensation expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes the following amounts related to a one-time acceleration of stock-based compensation expense in connection with the IPO (in millions):



























IPO Related

Expense









Commissions and other related expense



$ 41.7









Sales and marketing



1.8









Operations and support



3.1









Research and development



46.9









General and administrative



55.0









Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 148.5









Compass, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions, unaudited)









Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Operating Activities





Net loss $ (443.5)

$ (319.3) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 65.1

45.1 Stock-based compensation 173.1

292.9 Equity in loss of unconsolidated entity 7.5

— Change in acquisition related contingent consideration (1.9)

(4.4) Bad debt expense 5.2

8.9 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.7

0.9 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 11.1

1.6 Compass Concierge receivables (29.1)

(7.1) Other current assets 1.8

(29.6) Other non-current assets 1.9

(13.4) Operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities 5.8

1.6 Accounts payable 5.9

(2.4) Commissions payable 2.2

8.8 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20.3

64.7 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (173.9)

48.3







Investing Activities





Investment in unconsolidated entity (15.0)

— Capital expenditures (56.9)

(33.6) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (15.0)

(127.3) Net cash used in investing activities (86.9)

(160.9)







Financing Activities





Proceeds from exercise and early exercise of stock options 8.6

19.1 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 2.3

— Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (19.5)

— Proceeds from drawdowns on Concierge credit facility 47.0

29.6 Repayments of drawdowns on Concierge credit facility (26.7)

(19.3) Payments related to acquisitions, including contingent consideration (13.9)

(8.2) Payments of debt issuance costs for credit facilities (0.4)

(1.9) Proceeds from capital contribution of non-controlling interest —

5.0 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of offering costs —

439.6 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2.6)

463.9







Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (263.4)

351.3 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 618.3

440.1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 354.9

$ 791.4

Compass, Inc.















Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Compass, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA















(In millions, unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

















2022

2021

2022

2021















Net loss attributable to Compass, Inc. $ (154.2)

$ (99.8)

$ (443.4)

$ (319.3)















Adjusted to exclude the following:





























Depreciation and amortization 21.0

16.7

65.1

45.1















Investment income, net (1.1)

(0.1)

(1.5)

(0.1)















Interest expense 0.9

0.7

2.3

1.8















Stock-based compensation 50.1

71.1

173.1

292.9















Benefit from income taxes —

(1.3)

(1.4)

(3.3)















Restructuring costs 29.0

—

47.9

—















Acquisition-related expenses(1) 1.6

3.6

12.7

14.5















Litigation charge(2) 10.5

21.3

10.5

21.3















Adjusted EBITDA $ (42.2)

$ 12.2

$ (134.7)

$ 52.9















































(1) For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, acquisition-related expenses includes gains of $1.6 million and $3.9 million, respectively, as a result of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration and $3.2 million and $7.5 million, respectively, in expenses related to acquisition consideration treated as compensation expense over the underlying retention periods. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, acquisition-related expenses includes gains of $1.9 million and $4.4 million, respectively, as a result of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration and $14.6 million and $18.9 million, respectively, in expenses related to acquisition consideration treated as compensation expense over the underlying retention periods.

















(2) Represents a charge of $10.5 million incurred during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 in connection with the Realogy Holdings Corp. matter and a $21.3 million charge incurred during three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 in connection with the settlement of the Avi Dorfman and RentJolt, Inc. matter.

















Compass, Inc. Selected Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (In millions, unaudited)





















Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Commissions and other related expense

Sales and marketing

Operations and support

Research and development

General and administrative GAAP Basis $ 1,218.0

$ 144.4

$ 95.1

$ 81.5

$ 56.5 Adjusted to exclude the following:

















Stock-based compensation (12.7)

(10.8)

(3.9)

(9.4)

(13.3) Acquisition-related expenses —

—

(1.6)

—

— Litigation charge —

—

—

—

(10.5) Non-GAAP Basis $ 1,205.3

$ 133.6

$ 89.6

$ 72.1

$ 32.7





















Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Commissions and other related expense

Sales and marketing

Operations and support

Research and development

General and administrative GAAP Basis $ 1,430.6

$ 130.6

$ 97.0

$ 89.7

$ 79.5 Adjusted to exclude the following:

















Stock-based compensation (26.3)

(10.3)

(4.5)

(13.2)

(16.8) Acquisition-related expenses —

—

(3.6)

—

— Litigation charge —

—

—

—

(21.3) Non-GAAP Basis $ 1,404.3

$ 120.3

$ 88.9

$ 76.5

$ 41.4





















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Commissions and other related expense

Sales and marketing

Operations and support

Research and development

General and administrative GAAP Basis $ 4,017.3

$ 444.3

$ 308.9

$ 296.9

$ 167.0 Adjusted to exclude the following:

















Stock-based compensation (36.1)

(32.7)

(12.3)

(45.2)

(46.8) Acquisition-related expenses —

—

(12.7)

—

— Litigation charge —

—

—

—

(10.5) Non-GAAP Basis $ 3,981.2

$ 411.6

$ 283.9

$ 251.7

$ 109.7





















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Commissions and other related expense

Sales and marketing

Operations and support

Research and development

General and administrative GAAP Basis $ 3,963.2

$ 366.2

$ 263.7

$ 259.8

$ 231.8 Adjusted to exclude the following:

















Stock-based compensation (82.6)

(27.9)

(12.3)

(76.2)

(93.9) Acquisition-related expenses —

—

(14.5)

—

— Litigation charge —

—

—

—

(21.3) Non-GAAP Basis $ 3,880.6

$ 338.3

$ 236.9

$ 183.6

$ 116.6

