CannaHauler and Aeropay Team Up to Digitize the Legal Cannabis Supply Chain from Pick-Up to Payment

CHICAGO and DENVER, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeropay, the cannabis industry's leading digital payments provider, has announced a partnership and integration with CannaHauler , a Denver-based technology company optimizing cannabis B2B transportation. Through this partnership, CannaHauler will integrate its groundbreaking transportation technology with Aeropay's cannabis-compliant, bank-to-bank payment solution, which will allow cannabis operators to automate product transportation with digital manifests and invoices paid via Aeropay at the time of product drop-off.

CannaHauler utilizes METRC, the most trusted provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the U.S., and makes a digital manifest to solve cannabis transportation's reliance on an inefficient and extensive paper process. Now through Aeropay, CannaHauler offers compliant-ACH functionality for operators, eliminating the need for cash transactions. When selecting Aeropay and CannaHauler, cannabis businesses have a platform to manage delivery and transport with compliant digital payment options.

"We're excited to announce this partnership with CannaHauler which will create a digital cannabis supply chain for operators and eliminate market inefficiencies while optimizing B2B transportation with a user-friendly delivery platform," said Daniel Muller, CEO and Founder of Aeropay. "CannaHauler's cannabis transportation technology allows companies to take the current manual process digital and help to keep people safe by eliminating cash payments."

"This integration with Aeropay removes inconvenient barriers for senders, transporters, and receivers of cannabis products. We help businesses get paid faster by providing digital manifests and invoices with a payment link at the time of product drop-off. With digital documents and cashless payments, receivers are supplied with everything they need to issue payment safely when they receive the product they ordered. said Nicholson Medlock, Founder and CEO of CannaHauler. "We're proud to work with Aeropay's team on providing software for cannabis operators that boosts the cannabis transportation ecosystem. By automating cannabis logistics for the entire cannabis supply chain, this collaboration will improve safety and reduce the risk of theft, fake orders, or misplaced manifests."

Through Aeropay's compliant digital solutions, payments on CannaHauler can now be sent and approved remotely for retail product orders. Removing cash from the transaction process increases safety and efficiency for all parties, and now dispensary inventory can be paid for at the time of drop-off.

One of the industry's leading transportation services, Cannabis Transport services says,"Cannabis transporters within the industry have been looking for ways to refine the transportation process and this new integration from CannaHauler and Aeropay delivers outstanding value. Removing the need for cash payments is a huge improvement for our delivery and transportation payment best practices. CannaHauler's digital manifest and driver app allow users to keep better track of deliveries and inventory while organizing more effective transportation workflows," said Patrick Halpin, CEO and Founder of Cannabis Transport Services.

Another top provider added, "This product integration provides new essential digital services for dispensaries that will soon become the industry standard. CannaHauler and Aeropay are simplifying the cannabis transportation and inventory process for operators, dispensaries and delivery carriers. Digital payments and invoices at the time of product drop-off are a cost-effective solution for the industry's tiresome paper and cash issues," said Nate, Owner of High Grade Specialists.

Adding compliant cash-free bank-to-bank payments is becoming essential to a cannabis company's tech stack. Aeropay's compliant digital payment solutions put the best bank-to-bank transfers to work for businesses.

Aeropay is a financial technology company providing alternative payment processing solutions to state-legal cannabis businesses. With Aeropay, cannabis businesses can offer compliant and contactless digital payments to their customers. Aeropay has sought regulatory compliance in every state that it operates. For more information, visit www.aeropay.com or email hello@aeropay.com .

CannaHauler helps cannabis operators automate their cannabis transportation efforts. Our driver app and administrative portal allow companies to go digital, reduce costs, and be more efficient with their transportation workflows. CannaHauler handles both Business to Business transfers and Business to Consumer deliveries, so wherever you are moving your products you can rely on CannaHauler to automate the process. CannaHauler Pay allows ACH functionality for operators, eliminating the need for cash transactions. CannaHauler is headquartered in Denver, CO. For more information, visit https://cannahauler.io/ .

