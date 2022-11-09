Zoom partners with Cresta to Deliver AI-Driven Real-Time Intelligence for the Contact Center

Zoom customers can now maximize revenue generation, reduce customer turnover and improve call coaching and compliance

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the leader in real-time intelligence for the contact center, today announced the availability of an integration between Cresta and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. With this integration, Zoom Contact Center customers now have the ability to deploy real-time voice integration in their contact center using Cresta's advanced AI-driven, real-time intelligence layer.

This integration will allow Zoom customers to accelerate revenue generation by improving sales conversion rates, and increasing customer retention and collections. Cresta's real-time intelligence platform also improves call coaching by automating the quality assurance process.

"The Zoom Contact Center solution has set a new standard for customer experiences through omnichannel and video-optimized interactions," said Zayd Enam, CEO of Cresta. "The Cresta integration will help Zoom Contact Center accelerate its goal of meeting the needs of the modern agent and end customer experience."

Cresta's platform allows Zoom customers to use a simple interface instead of having to go through a lengthy programming process. The integration can be enabled through the Zoom administration portal, providing a simple and secure way to integrate to Cresta's powerful real-time AI suite that includes Agent Assist , Knowledge Surfacing, Supervisor coaching, QA and Insights . Customers using Cresta see CSAT increase on average by 15%, new agent ramp time decreased by 3X, and agents save 3-5 hours per week through elimination of repetitive tasks.

"The Cresta platform complements the Zoom Contact Center offering," says Kentis Gopalla, Head of Ecosystem for Zoom Phone and Contact Center. "The combination of Cresta's real-time capabilities with Zoom Contact Center helps our customers improve agent productivity by providing additional insights, and deliver better customer experiences. This integration makes it easy to offer our solutions in a secure way without complex IT work, so customers can focus on business value."

This partnership marks another important milestone for Cresta in 2022, including bolstering the executive team, securing an $80 million Series C funding , and the unveiling several groundbreaking products that demonstrate how AI is reshaping contact center operations, including Cresta Insights, Agent Assist, Opera, Chatbot, and Director . Cresta was also recently recognized as a "Hot AI Vendor" by Aragon Research and earned inclusion on the CB Insights AI 100 list .

About Cresta

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Blue Nile, Earthlink, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world.

