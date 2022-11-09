Wilmington Trust Unveils Southwest Florida Team: Curt Edwards Named President; Hurricane-Relief Contribution Announced

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate services, said today it has selected four senior executives to serve as its Southwest Florida Wealth Leadership team based in Naples, Florida – as the firm looks to expand its reach and maximize its resources in this key region.

The team will focus on building Florida's comprehensive Wealth Management offerings for the unique universe of high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, family offices, and foundations & endowments in and around Naples.

The team will all report through Ted Brown, Florida President and National Wealth leader for Wilmington. They include:

Curt Edwards , President, Southwest Florida

Gregory Otis , Managing Director, Fiduciary Services

Kerry Edwards , Managing Director, Investments; and

Lisa Drescher , Managing Director, Private Banking

"Having all four of these exemplary leaders on our Florida team is extremely exciting for all of us, and perfectly aligns with our overall growth plans as we view Florida to be positioned for additional growth in the next few years," said Brown. "With these additions, our bench of talent in Florida has been exponentially bolstered and we look forward to continuing to grow both our offering and our team."

Curt Edwards – President, Southwest Florida

Mr. Edwards has more than two decades serving as a leader of wealth management teams and provides guidance and solutions to families in Southwest Florida, including corporate executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, and others who have transitioned into retirement.

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, he held positions as Executive Director at JP Morgan and was a Managing Director of Fifth Third Private Bank South Florida.

He holds a bachelor's degree from the School of Management at Boston University. Edwards holds numerous professional designations. He earned the Certified Financial Planner certification, is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst, Chartered Financial Consultant, Chartered Life Underwriter, and a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst. He is also a graduate of the Leadership Collier Program.

Edwards is a board member of the Estate Planning Council of Naples, is on the Philanthropy Committee at The Naples Community Hospital, and is on the Professional Advisors Committee for both the Collier Community Foundation and Naples Community Hospital.

Gregory Otis – Managing Director, Fiduciary Services

Mr. Otis has over 30 years of experience in the wealth advisory industry. Previously, he served as CEO for a billion-dollar family office in Florida. Before that, he was head of the Trust Department for Finemark National Bank & Trust, managing director at US Trust, head of Charitable Trusts and Private Foundations for HSBC Bank, and served as a Trusts and Estates attorney for 13 years.

He is a graduate of the Boston University School of Law and earned a bachelor's degree from Bates College in Maine. He is a member of the Naples Estate Planning Council and sits on the Board of the Naples Therapeutic Riding Center. He is also active with the Leadership Board of the American Cancer Society in Naples.

Kerry Edwards – Managing Director, Investments

Ms. Edwards has over two decades of experience in the investment and asset management industry. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, she was the CFO for a billion-dollar family office in Florida.

Previously, she served as Senior Investment Advisor at FineMark National Bank and Trust (where she was instrumental in creating their Family Office practice), was President of Sabadell Private Bank for Southwest Florida, and was the Group Investment Manager at SunTrust Bank.

She holds a bachelor's degree in Finance and Business Administration from Michigan's Hillsdale College. She holds the Certified Financial Planner designation, Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation and also holds a Chartered Financial Consultant designation. She is also a graduate of the Leadership Collier Program.

Edwards has been involved in numerous charities over her two plus decades in Florida. She currently sits on the board of trustees for both the Naples Community Hospital and Florida Humanities.

Lisa Drescher – Managing Director, Private Banking

Ms. Drescher has over two decades experience in banking and wealth management. For the past 13 years she was a vice president and relationship manager for FineMark National Bank & Trust.

Drescher earned a bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University and is a graduate of both the Florida Trust School and the Leadership Collier Program.

She is active in the community and spends her time volunteering at various local not-for-profit organizations. She has devoted much of her time to such organizations as the Bonita Springs Chamber of Commerce, the Florida Guardian Ad Litem Program, The American Cancer Society Volunteer Leadership Board, and the Naples Chamber of Commerce Leadership Collier Program.

The opening of the Naples office comes as Wilmington Trust recently welcomed new teammates and talent across all of its regions. This follows the completed merger of its parent, M&T Bank, with People's United Bank and grows its Wealth Advisory presence with these specialists.

Wilmington Trust has added a significant number of new professionals across the country, broadening its expertise and creating greater customer service experiences. Over the next few years, the firm expects to double the number of its client-facing colleagues.

To demonstrate its deep commitment to the region, Wilmington Trust also announced that it will make a $50,000 contribution following the local damages caused by Hurricane Ian. The contribution will be divided evenly between:

Community Foundation of Collier County – The "Collier Comes Together Hurricane Fund" allows CCF to act quickly to ensure immediate aid is provided where most needed. Every dollar will be distributed to area nonprofits serving victims and their families.

Naples Community Hospital – The NCH Healthcare System is actively working to address the aftermath and impact of Hurricane Ian.

"These donations speak to our commitment to our community," said Curt Edwards. "Hurricane Ian was a tragic event for all of us in South Florida, and Wilmington Trust wants to be supporting our friends and neighbors as we build back stronger than ever before."

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Pat Fitzgibbons

pfitzgibbons@mtb.com

212-350-2083

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.

This publication is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the sale of any financial product. Investors should seek financial advice regarding the suitability of investment strategies based on their objectives, financial situations, and particular needs.

Wilmington Trust is not authorized to and does not provide legal, accounting or tax advice.

All investments involve risks, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful.

Private Banking is the marketing name for an offering of M&T Bank deposit and loan products and services.

Investments: • Are NOT FDIC Insured • Have NO Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

©2022 M&T Bank Corporation and its affiliates and subsidiaries. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/Wilmington Trust) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wilmington Trust