Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at November 2022 Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November 2022:

The Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (7:20 a.m. Eastern Time).

The corporate presentations given at the Stifel and Jefferies conferences may be accessed live on Vanda's corporate website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the links under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference websites at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. Links to the archived conferences will be available on Vanda's website for a period of approximately 30 days.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

