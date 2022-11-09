UIS BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, LEADING TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Unisys Corporation Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - UIS

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) resulting from allegations that Unisys may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Unisys securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9648 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On November 8, 2022, Unisys disclosed that it "is unable to file, without unreasonable effort and expense and within the prescribed time period, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (the 'Form 10-Q').

The Audit & Finance Committee of the Company's Board of Directors (the 'Audit Committee') is conducting an internal investigation regarding certain disclosure controls and procedures matters, including, but not limited to, the dissemination and communication of information within certain parts of the organization. The investigation is ongoing. Following the evaluation of the results of the investigation, the Company expects that it may determine that there are one or more material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, which may result in a conclusion that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting are not effective."

The Company further disclosed that the "Audit Committee requires additional time to complete its investigation and the Company and its independent registered public accounting firm require incremental time to complete their respective reviews of the Company's internal controls and procedures. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company does not expect the investigation to result in any changes to the financial results in the Company's previously reported financial statements or impact the financial results in the Company's unaudited financial statements for the period as of and ended September 30, 2022. While the Company is working to finalize its investigation and evaluation of its disclosure controls and procedures and complete remediation actions as soon as possible, it does not expect to be in a position to file the Form 10-Q within the five calendar days following the prescribed due date."

On this news, Unisys' stock fell $4.33 per share, or 48%, to close at $7.89 per share on November 8, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

