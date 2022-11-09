Transcenta to Hold 3 Exchange Sessions on Post-SITC Business Update Call & TST003 data release and pipeline development progress update

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Holding Limited ("Transcenta") (HKEX: 06628), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, research, development, and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, announces that the management team will collaborate with major brokerage firms and asset management firms to organize three exchange sessions in November 2022 as follows:

1) Transcenta TST003 data release and pipeline development progress update

Time: Thursday November 10th, 2022 10:am HKT

Guosen Securities Online Public Meeting

Organizer: Transcenta Holding Limited & Guosen Securities

2) 2022 Post-SITC Business Update Call for investors

Time: Monday November 14,2022 20:00pm HKT

Online Public Meeting (English)

Organizer: Transcenta Holding Limited

3) 2022 Post-SITC Business Update Call for investors

Time: Monday November 15,2022 20:00pm HKT

Industrial Securities Online Public Meeting

Organizer: Transcenta Holding Limited & Industrial Securities

About TST003

TST003 is a high affinity monoclonal antibody targeting Gremlin1, a member of TGFb superfamily. Gremlin1 protein is a highly conserved secreted protein and has shown to play important roles during development. Gremlin1 is highly upregulated in multiple solid tumors. Gremlin1 protein promotes epithelial mesenchymal transition. TST003 has shown promising single agent activities in patient-derived xenograft tumor models of multiple difficult-to-treat solid tumors resistant to checkpoint inhibitor including castration resistant prostate cancer and microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. TST003 also enhanced the anti-tumor activity of checkpoint inhibitor in syngeneic tumor model. TST003 has received FDA clearance for entering clinical testing in September, 2022.

About Transcenta Holding Limited

Transcenta (HKEX: 06628) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, research, development, and manufacturing.

Transcenta has established a global footprint, with Headquarters and Discovery, a Clinical and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, a Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, Clinical Development Centers in Princeton, US, Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou in China, as well as Boston and Los Angeles External Partnering Centers.

Transcenta has also initiated the construction of the Group Headquarters and the second high-end biopharmaceutical facility with ICB as its core technology in Suzhou Industrial Park. Transcenta is developing ten therapeutic antibody molecules for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders.

