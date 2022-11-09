Practifi Names Tim Highland as Head of Product Strategy

Wealth Management Veteran to Advance Development of Solutions that Enable Firms to Scale and Better Utilize Data to Deliver Personalized Advisory Services

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Practifi, a performance optimization platform for the wealth management industry, today announced Tim Highland will serve as Head of Product Strategy. He previously served as the company's Head of Professional Services. Mr. Highland will report to CEO and Co-Founder Glenn Elliott.

Practifi (PRNewswire)

Mr. Highland will serve as the company's primary market-facing product leader. In this role, he will be responsible for product strategy, aligning Practifi's product innovation and development to not only meet the needs of the industry, but also drive it forward.

"The Head of Product Strategy is a critical leadership role at Practifi, guiding our product development to meet the needs of the industry, and Tim is the right person for this job at an inflection point in wealth management," said Mr. Elliott. "With more than three decades of industry experience, Tim understands the unique and dynamic needs of wealth management firms. I look forward to collaborating closely with him to ensure our entire suite of products delivers a better future for the global wealth management industry."

Prior to joining Practifi in 2021, Mr. Highland owned and operated an advisory and consulting services firm focused on RIAs and served in several senior leadership positions with Skience, Docupace Technologies, Investment Plannings, Inc., Russell Investment Group and Sun Life Financial. He was also the president and owner of the privately held RIA Highland Investment Advisory. Mr. Highland maintains his Series 24 certification.

Mr. Highland's well-established industry experience and his continued role as product champion at Practifi have contributed to the firm's remarkable growth in the past 18 months. Backed by his deep understanding of the Practifi value proposition, Mr. Highland expertly maps that value to wealth institutions across all of Practifi's market segments.

"My time as a financial advisor taught me that every tool and solution offered to those in advisory services should enable professionals to deliver a better, more personalized client experience. Practifi does just that, providing its clients with the tools to utilize data better and enhance the holistic services provided to end clients. I look forward to working even more closely with the entire team to advance further and innovate our platform," said Mr. Highland.

About Practifi

Practifi is the performance optimization platform purpose-built for the wealth management industry. Practifi empowers teams to automate workflows, create rich client records, and access advanced analytics in a unified experience. With comprehensive APIs, a range of specialist wealth industry integrations, and an ecosystem of hundreds of integrated apps, our platform centralizes data and gives greater visibility across organizations. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Sydney, Australia, Practifi enables organizations across the globe to deepen loyalty with their clients and pioneer the future of wealth management. To learn more, visit practifi.com .

Contact: Marie Cunningham, 224 289 5100, marie.cunningham@practifi.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Practifi