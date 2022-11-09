GOLDBERGS HOSTS HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE FOR FOSTER CHILDREN

Restaurants accepting donations starting November 14

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldbergs Fine Foods , Atlanta's original New York-style deli and award winning restaurant concept, is kicking off the season of giving with a Holiday Toy Drive to benefit Foster Care Support Foundation . Starting Monday, November 14, 2022, all Goldbergs locations, except the airport, will be accepting donations of toys, games, art supplies, and more for local children in the foster care program. Everyone who donates will receive a free bagel and cream cheese from Goldbergs. Restrictions apply.

"We are honored to team up with the Foster Care Support Foundation and help brighten the holidays for children in our community," said Wayne Saxe, CEO of Goldbergs Fine Foods. "We've been part of the greater Atlanta community for more than 50 years and are proud to call this our home. We believe in the importance of supporting our neighbors and giving back to the areas that we serve. Together, we can all make a difference."

Suggested donations for the Goldbergs Holiday Toy Drive include toys for all ages, art supplies for teens, and games for children ages six and older. Toys for children ages eight and older are in greatest need. All donations should be new and unwrapped.

Donations for the Holiday Toy Drive may be dropped off at any participating Goldbergs starting November 14, 2022, and through December 12, 2022. All donations will be directed to the Foster Care Support Foundation. The nonprofit organization has served tens of thousands of children in the state of Georgia since 2000. Every donor will receive a free bagel with cream cheese. Excludes the asiago cheese and jalapeno cheese bagels. The offer is valid through December 12, 2022.

For more information, including locations, visit www.goldbergsfinefoods.com or follow them on Facebook @GoldbergsBagels or Instagram @GoldbergsFineFoods.

About Foster Care Support Foundation

Foster Care Support Foundation serves a vital and growing need throughout Georgia by providing free clothing, infant equipment, and developmental toys to thousands of children in foster and relative care. We serve basic-care (costs reimbursed $0 to base per-diem) foster children residing in Georgia's foster homes, administered by the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) and children housed by private agencies.

We also serve abandoned, court-placed, and DFCS placed grandparents raising grandchildren and parents caring for relative's children for a limited time. About 75% of the 4,500 children served are now raised by grandparents without the biological parents' involvement due to drugs, abuse, neglect, or abandonment. Most of the relative caregivers receive no stipend to help raise the children.

Foster Care Support Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit, public charity organization. For more information, visit www.fostercares.org .

About Goldbergs Group

Goldbergs Group is headquartered in Marietta, GA. For more than 40 years, the company has specialized in restaurant operations, customer service, and premium food production. Their subsidiaries include Goldbergs Concessions, Goldbergs Fine Foods, Braves All Star Grill, Mainline Foods, Mainline Aviation, Goldway Construction, and Goldbergs Commissary.

For more information, visit www.goldbergsgroup.com .

