BingX, the First to Initiate Elite Copy Traders Program for Crypto Copy Trading

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, the world's leading social trading crypto exchange, is excited to introduce its Elite Copy Traders Program. With this new tiering system, BingX wishes to provide global traders with more opportunities and offer our users better services.

Elite Copy Traders Program is a trader incentive copy trading program launched by BingX, which all traders are welcome to apply for. Currently, BingX Elite Copy Traders Program Tiers are Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Diamond. Bronze is entry-level. If traders wish to upgrade to the next levels, they need to meet the criteria which include minimum requirements on total assets, number of copiers (or total value of copy trading), and risk score. The Tier of trader accounts will be updated every Monday 00:00 (UTC+8), and traders can enjoy the benefits and privileges of the latest tier after that.

BingX aims to fuel elite traders with steady cashflows to help them in polishing their trading strategies. First of all, higher tier traders are able to enjoy higher profit share rate from copy trading. Secondly, Gold traders and above will receive a monthly salary up to USD 1,000 from BingX. Besides, the most thrilling incentive is Fund Management Remuneration, which is similar to rewards for traditional financial fund managers. BingX is the first crypto exchange that distributes cash bonus equivalent to a specific percentage of the total value of copy trading to traders on a daily basis. And this percentage scales up with traders' tier. A Diamond Trader who leads copy trading over USD 100 million would receive fund management remuneration of USD 2 million.

On one hand, the Elite Copy Traders Program enables professional and experienced traders to potentially generate a significant level of income by being copied by other users. It allows traders to turn trading skills into bankable income. By doing so, successful traders can build up businesses by sharing talents, expertise, and strategies in BingX community, thus, expanding influence and number of copiers.

On the other hand, as the name suggests this program recommends the best traders that BingX users can copy from. It helps copiers to identify traders that suit them the best. This program makes it easier for new users to start copy trading top trading pairs like BTC USDT , ETH USDT , XRP USDT & SHIB USDT . Through categorizing traders and minimizing potential loss from high-risk copy trading, new traders can learn with lesser risks involved.

"The program aims to provide more protection to users and attractive rewards to elite copy traders on BingX, and create a robust social trading environment where healthy competition is encouraged", said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director at BingX. "As the pioneer in copy trading, BingX has been digging into technology innovation and building up a talent pool. We are committed to helping both our traders and users maximize their profits in a sustainable way by keeping exploring novel solutions for a better trading experience. BingX is ready to embrace more talented traders in the future."

