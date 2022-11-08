Tolam Earth Announces New Marketplace and Automated Regression Market Maker (TM) to Deliver Enterprise Scale Carbon Offset Buying and Selling

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tolam Earth announced that it has launched a new marketplace for digital environmental assets, to allow enterprises globally to identify, price, buy, and sell carbon offsets.

Tolam Earth's technology transparently documents the life cycle of carbon credits, which reduce fraud in the ESG market.

Tolam is opening a new world of possibilities by tying the technology of automated market makers to real world variable assets represented on-chain. The tokenized agreements maintain full auditability of all attributes, roles, and actors throughout their life cycle. Today, carbon offsets are commoditized and in nearly all scenarios are traded without this level of veracity available.

Tolam's Automated Regression Market Makers (ARMM) will drive optimal liquidity and pricing with its auto-purchasing mechanisms — enabling efficient price discovery for highly complex arrangements of attributes such as project type and geographic location. The ARMM simplifies the learning required for corporations to make large, secure purchase decisions in order to meet carbon reduction, neutrality, or net zero goals.

Tolam uses the world's first fully open source digital measurement, reporting and verification (dMRV) policy workflow engine. "We are allowing companies to focus on climate outcomes rather than complex tools which we believe will build trust and transparency in the market," says Matthew Porter, Chief Executive Officer of Tolam.

Tolam enables ARMMs to operate efficiently, treating all climate assets on the public ledger as anchors of data with tokenized unique metric tonnes linked to audit trails with embedded data.

This technology acts as a smart contract controlled by a machine learning model focused on helping discover a global carbon price across a system of agents.

Incubated by two global technological forerunners — Object Computing Inc . and the HBAR Foundation — Tolam leverages the Hedera Hashgraph, a distributed, immutable ledger using non-fungible tokens, to ensure all data in the ecosystem is transparent and auditable.

Tolam is registering initial corporate buyers and carbon offset project credit sellers. Visit www.tolam.io.

About Tolam Earth:

Tolam Earth is a digital marketplace to identify, price, buy, and sell carbon assets. All data in the ecosystem is transparent, digitally sourced, and auditable. With the price discovery and auto-purchasing mechanisms of Tolam, we drive optimal liquidity and pricing to all market participants. Tolam leverages the Hedera Hashgraph, the most used enterprise-grade public network, for corporations to quantify and report the impact of their sustainability investments.

