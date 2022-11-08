MDI NetworX Names Partha Bose as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Operations

BALTIMORE, Md., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDI NetworX, a market leader in business management services for healthcare payers, announced today the appointment of Partha Bose as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Operations. He will be responsible for ensuring client satisfaction, building a scalable global delivery model to support MDI's aggressive growth plans, deepening existing client relationships and marketing. In his role, Partha will report directly to Tilak Sharma, CEO.

Partha has close to two decades of experience in sales, account management and P&L management with some of the most prominent global business process management companies including Cap Gemini, Concentrix and Conduent. He was also responsible for Claims Processing and Provider Customer Service at Universal American Corp, a Medicare Advantage payer (now part of Centene). He has an excellent track record in year over year revenue, operational efficiency and margin improvement as well as building, integrating and leading large global, multi-location, high performance teams.

"I am delighted to join MDI at this stage of its growth trajectory," said Partha. "We have an unparalleled opportunity to be a disrupter in the payer, provider and TPA market with our IT enabled business process management solutions and be a catalyst for change in the healthcare eco-system."

"Partha has been deeply entrenched in the payer market for the last two decades and has been on both sides of the table, as a practitioner as well as a service provider," said Tilak Sharma, CEO of MDI NetworX. "His role and leadership will be critical in MDI's transformation as a major tech enabled disruptor."

About MDI

MDI is a leading provider of business management services to healthcare payers. MDI's innovative technology, combined with over 5000-strong global workforce, helps clients reduce operational costs, increase first-pass adjudication rates, and improve customer service. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD. MDI has won numerous accolades for its domain expertise and exceptional service. For more information, visit www.mdinetworx.com

