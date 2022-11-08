Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

MONETT, Mo., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Nasdaq: JKHY), a leading financial technology provider, today announced results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

First quarter summary:

GAAP revenue increased 8% and GAAP operating income increased 5% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , compared to the prior fiscal year quarter.

Non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 8% and non-GAAP adjusted operating income increased 2% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , compared to the prior fiscal year quarter. 1

GAAP EPS was $1.46 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , compared to $1.38 for the prior fiscal year quarter.

Cash at September 30, 2022 , was $32 million and $44.3 million at September 30, 2021 .

Debt related to the revolving credit line was $245 million at September 30, 2022 , and $65 million at September 30, 2021 .

Full-year fiscal 2023 guidance:2

GAAP revenue $2,092 million to $2,099 million

GAAP operating margin 23.2% to 23.3%

GAAP EPS $4.90 to $4.94

Non-GAAP revenue $2,045 million to $2,052 million 3

Non-GAAP operating margin 22.5% to 22.6%3

According to David Foss, Board Chair and CEO, "We are very pleased to report another quarter of record revenue and an overall strong performance for the first quarter of our new fiscal year. Our sales teams continue to see strong demand for Jack Henry technology solutions, and we're seeing significant interest in our new initiatives including our technology modernization strategy, Financial Crimes Defender platform, Banno Business solution, and Payrailz. Today, as a well-rounded financial technology company, we continue to invest in a modern technology infrastructure that is cloud-native, digitally centric, open and scalable in order to deliver the speed and agility that our clients require."

1 See tables below reconciling non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP.

2 The guidance assumes no additional acquisitions are made during the year.

3 See tables below reconciling fiscal year 2023 GAAP to non-GAAP guidance.

4 See tables below on page 10 reconciling Net Income to non-GAAP EBITDA.

Operating Results

Revenue, operating expenses, operating income, and net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, were as follows (all dollar amounts in this section are in thousands, except for per share amounts):

Revenue (Unaudited)









(In Thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

%

Change

2022

2021



Revenue









Services and Support $ 320,149

$ 297,494

8 % Percentage of Total Revenue 60 %

61 %



Processing 209,053

190,562

10 % Percentage of Total Revenue 40 %

39 %



REVENUE $ 529,202

$ 488,056

8 %

Services and support revenue increased for first quarter fiscal 2023 primarily driven by growth in cloud processing revenue of 11%. Other drivers were increases in software usage, implementation fee, and user group revenues. Processing revenue increased for the first quarter fiscal 2023 primarily driven by growth in card processing revenue of 8%. Other drivers were increases in Jack Henry digital revenue and payment processing, including iPay.

For first quarter fiscal 2023, core segment revenue increased 6%, payments segment revenue increased 8%, complementary segment revenue increased 8%, and corporate and other segment revenue increased 55%. Non-GAAP adjusted core segment revenue increased 6%, non-GAAP adjusted payments segment revenue increased 7%, non-GAAP adjusted complementary segment revenue increased 8%, and non-GAAP adjusted corporate and other segment revenue increased 55% (see revenue lines of segment break-out tables on page 4 below).

Operating Expenses and Operating Income

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

%

Change

2022

2021



Cost of Revenue $ 298,261

$ 276,636

8 % Percentage of Total Revenue 56 %

57 %



Research and Development 32,993

26,754

23 % Percentage of Total Revenue 6 %

5 %



Selling, General, and Administrative 57,225

51,071

12 % Percentage of Total Revenue 11 %

10 %



OPERATING EXPENSES 388,479

354,461

10 %











OPERATING INCOME $ 140,723

$ 133,595

5 % Operating Margin5 27 %

27 %





Cost of revenue increased for first quarter fiscal 2023 primarily due to higher costs associated with our card processing third-party platform approximately in line with related increases in revenue, higher personnel costs, higher internal licenses and fees, and increased amortization of intangibles, partially offset by a decrease for labor cost deferrals.

Research and development expense increased for first quarter fiscal 2023 primarily due to higher personnel costs (net of capitalized personnel costs).

Selling, general, and administrative expense increased for the first quarter fiscal 2023 primarily due to higher travel expenses, increased personnel costs, higher consulting and other professional services, and an increase in meetings and trainings, partially offset by the increase in the gain on sale of assets.

5 Operating margin is calculated by dividing operating income by revenue.

Net Income

(Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended September 30,

%

Change

2022

2021



Income Before Income Taxes $ 139,299

$ 133,354

4 % Provision for Income Taxes 32,750

31,240

5 % NET INCOME $ 106,549

$ 102,114

4 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.46

$ 1.38

6 %

Effective tax rates for the first quarter of fiscal years 2023 and 2022 were 23.5% and 23.4%, respectively.

According to Mimi Carsley, CFO and Treasurer, "For the first quarter of the fiscal year, private and public cloud, card processing, transaction and digital, remittance, software usage and implementation services drove revenue growth. We reported strong 8% GAAP and non-GAAP revenue growth compared to the prior year quarter. As anticipated, operating margins were down on a GAAP basis, despite a gain on sale of assets and slightly higher deconversion fees, which were offset by higher operating expenses. Non-GAAP operating margin also decreased compared to the prior year. This quarter we hosted our first live customer conference since 2019, which combined two conferences, including one that had been held in our second quarter in previous years. We continue to be pleased to report our Return on Average Shareholders' Equity and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) for the trailing twelve months of 25.7% and 23.2%, respectively, which improved nicely from 21.9% and 21.5%, respectively, from the first quarter a year ago. The team at Jack Henry continues to perform very well ensuring the continued success of our customers."

Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments

The table below shows our revenue and operating income (in thousands) for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, excluding the impacts of deconversion fees, acquisitions, and gain/loss.

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30,

%

Change

2022

2021















Revenue (GAAP) $ 529,202

$ 488,056

8 %











Adjustments:









Deconversion fee revenue (4,518)

(3,724)



Revenue from acquisitions (738)

—















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE $ 523,946

$ 484,332

8 %























Operating Income (GAAP) $ 140,723

$ 133,595

5 %











Adjustments:









Operating income from deconversion fees (3,865)

(3,184)



Operating income from acquisitions 1,797

—



Gain on disposal of assets, net (6,176)

—















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME $ 132,479

$ 130,411

2 %

The tables below show the segment break-out of revenue and cost of revenue for each period presented, as adjusted for the items above, and include a reconciliation to non-GAAP adjusted operating income presented above.

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate

and Other

Total REVENUE $ 175,124

$ 186,540

$ 148,350

$ 19,188

$ 529,202 Non-GAAP adjustments* (1,818)

(2,173)

(1,235)

(30)

(5,256) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE 173,306

184,367

147,115

19,158

523,946



















COST OF REVENUE 72,240

101,155

58,437

66,429

298,261 Non-GAAP adjustments** (140)

(1,603)

(199)

(7)

(1,949) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED COST OF REVENUE 72,100

99,552

58,238

66,422

296,312



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT INCOME $ 101,206

$ 84,815

$ 88,877

$ (47,264)























Research and Development















32,993 Selling, General, and Administrative















57,225 Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment













4,937 NON-GAAP TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES













391,467



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME













$ 132,479

*See page 3 for breakdown of revenue non-GAAP adjustments.

**Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments were $411 related to deconversion fees and $1,539 related to the acquisition.

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate

and Other

Total REVENUE (GAAP) $ 165,285

$ 172,591

$ 137,778

$ 12,402

$ 488,056 Non-GAAP adjustments* (2,168)

(448)

(1,097)

(11)

(3,724) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE 163,117

172,143

136,681

12,391

484,332



















COST OF REVENUE 66,902

94,582

54,417

60,735

276,636 Non-GAAP adjustments (138)

(45)

(153)

(2)

(338) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED COST OF REVENUE 66,764

94,537

54,264

60,733

276,298



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT INCOME $ 96,353

$ 77,606

$ 82,417

$ (48,342)























Research and Development















26,754 Selling, General, and Administrative















51,071 Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment













(202) NON-GAAP TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES













353,921



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME













$ 130,411

*See page 3 for breakdown of revenue non-GAAP adjustments.

The table below shows our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance for fiscal 2023.. Non-GAAP guidance excludes the impacts of deconversion fee and acquisition revenue and operating expenses.



GAAP to Non-GAAP GUIDANCE (In Millions, except

per share data)

Annual FY23





Low

High

REVENUE (GAAP)

$ 2,092

$ 2,099

Growth

7.7 %

8.0 %

Deconversion fee

$ 35

$ 35

Acquisition

12

12

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE

$ 2,045

$ 2,052

Non-GAAP Adjusted Growth

8.2 %

8.6 %













OPERATING EXPENSES (GAAP)

$ 1,607

$ 1,611

Growth

9.5 %

9.7 %

Deconversion costs

$ 5

$ 5

Acquisition costs

23

23

Gain on disposal of assets, net

(6)

(6)

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 1,585

$ 1,589

Non-GAAP Adjusted Growth

8.5 %

8.7 %

OPERATING INCOME (GAAP)

$ 485

$ 488

Growth

2.1 %

2.9 %













OPERATING INCOME MARGIN (GAAP)

23.2 %

23.3 %













NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

$ 460

$ 463

Non-GAAP Adjusted Growth

7.5 %

8.3 %













NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME MARGIN

22.5 %

22.6 %













EPS (GAAP)

$ 4.90

$ 4.94

Growth

(0.8) %

(0.1) %

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

At September 30, 2022 , cash and cash equivalents decreased to $32 million from $44.3 million at September 30, 2021 .

Trade receivables totaled $247.5 million at September 30, 2022 , compared to $253.2 million at September 30, 2021 .

The Company had $245 million of borrowings at September 30, 2022 , and $65 million at September 30, 2021 .

Total deferred revenue increased to $345.1 million at September 30, 2022 , compared to $334.9 million a year ago.

Stockholders' equity increased to $1,461.1 million at September 30, 2022 , compared to $1,395.7 million a year ago.

*See table below for Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and on page 10 for Return on Average Shareholders' Equity. Tables reconciling the non-GAAP measures Free Cash Flow and return on invested capital (ROIC) to GAAP measures are also on page 10. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information below for definition of Free Cash Flow and ROIC.

The following table summarizes net cash from operating activities:

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Net income $ 106,549

$ 102,114 Depreciation 12,416

13,157 Amortization 33,194

31,016 Change in deferred income taxes (12,345)

6,088 Other non-cash expenses 874

6,237 Change in receivables 101,509

53,404 Change in deferred revenue (65,130)

(60,662) Change in other assets and liabilities (40,236)

(44,805) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 136,831

$ 106,549

The following table summarizes net cash from investing activities:

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Payment for acquisitions, net of cash acquired* $ (228,986)

$ — Capital expenditures (7,737)

(9,273) Proceeds from dispositions 26,252

14 Purchased software (408)

(1,221) Computer software developed (38,715)

(35,971) NET CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (249,594)

$ (46,451)

*During first quarter fiscal 2023, the Company completed its previously announced acquisition of Payrailz.

The following table summarizes net cash from financing activities:

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Borrowings on credit facilities* $ 280,000

$ — Repayments on credit facilities and financing leases (150,022)

(35,027) Dividends paid (35,709)

(34,036) Net cash from issuance of stock and tax related to stock-based

compensation 1,677

2,224 NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ 95,946

$ (66,839)

*The Company's acquisition of Payrailz during first quarter fiscal 2023 was primarily funded by new borrowings on credit facilities.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting in the United States. GAAP include the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted segment income, adjusted cost of revenue, adjusted operating expenses, non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP EBITDA), free cash flow, and return on invested capital (ROIC).

We believe non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the underlying fundamentals and true operations of our business. The non-GAAP financial measures presented, adjusted revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted segment income, adjusted cost of revenue, and adjusted operating expenses, eliminate one-time deconversion fees, acquisitions, divestitures, and gain/loss, all of which management believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. Such adjustments give investors further insight into our performance. Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to the Company before the effect of interest expense, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for net income before the effect of interest expense, taxes, depreciation, and amortization attributable to eliminated one-time deconversion fees, acquisitions and divestitures, and gain/loss. Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities, less capitalized expenditures, internal use software, and capitalized software, plus proceeds from the sale of assets. ROIC is defined as net income divided by average invested capital, which is the average of beginning and ending long-term debt and stockholders' equity for a given period. Management believes that non-GAAP EBITDA is an important measure of the Company's overall operating performance and excludes certain costs and other transactions that management deems one time or non-operational in nature; free cash flow is useful to measure the funds generated in a given period that are available for debt service requirements and strategic capital decisions; and ROIC is a measure of the Company's allocation efficiency and effectiveness of its invested capital. For these reasons, management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its assessment and management of the Company's performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable with calculations of similar measures for other companies.

Any non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to related GAAP measures are included.

Quarterly Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on November 9, 2022; at 7:45 a.m. Central Time and investors are invited to listen at www.jackhenry.com . A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the event at ir.jackhenry.com/events-and-presentations and will remain available for one year.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity — offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading Risk Factors. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30,

% Change

2022

2021















REVENUE $ 529,202

$ 488,056

8 %











Cost of Revenue 298,261

276,636

8 % Research and Development 32,993

26,754

23 % Selling, General, and Administrative 57,225

51,071

12 % EXPENSES 388,479

354,461

10 %











OPERATING INCOME 140,723

133,595

5 %











Interest income 152

7

2,071 % Interest expense (1,576)

(248)

535 % Interest Income (Expense) (1,424)

(241)

491 %











INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 139,299

133,354

4 %











Provision for Income Taxes 32,750

31,240

5 %











NET INCOME $ 106,549

$ 102,114

4 %











Diluted net income per share $ 1.46

$ 1.38



Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 73,138

74,142















Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited) (In Thousands) September 30,

% Change

2022

2021



Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,970

$ 44,251

(28) % Receivables 247,541

253,160

(2) % Total assets 2,578,460

2,280,911

13 %











Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 195,518

$ 161,088

21 % Current and long-term debt 245,041

65,166

276 % Deferred revenue 345,146

334,939

3 % Stockholders' equity 1,461,138

1,395,665

5 %























































































































Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Before Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Non-GAAP EBITDA)

Three Months Ended September 30,

% Change (in thousands) 2022

2021



Net income $ 106,549

$ 102,114



Interest expense 1,576

248



Taxes 32,750

31,240



Depreciation and amortization 45,610

44,173



Less: Net income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and

amortization attributable to eliminated one-time deconversions,

acquisitions, and gain on disposal of assets, net.* (8,847)

(3,184)



NON-GAAP EBITDA $ 177,638

$ 174,591

2 % *The first quarter adjustments for net income before interest expense, taxes,

depreciation and amortization for deconversions, acquisitions, and gain on disposal

of assets, net, were $3,865, ($1,194), and $6,176, respectively, and the prior year first

quarter adjustment was for deconversions only.





















Calculation of Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)











Three Months Ended September 30,

(in thousands) 2022

2021



Net cash from operating activities $ 136,832

$ 106,549



Capitalized expenditures (7,737)

(9,273)



Internal use software (408)

(1,221)



Proceeds from sale of assets 26,252

14



Capitalized software (38,715)

(35,971)



FREE CASH FLOW $ 116,224

$ 60,098















Calculation of the Return on Average Shareholders' Equity











September 30,



( in thousands) 2022

2021



Net income (trailing four quarters) $ 367,352

$ 322,366



Average stockholder's equity (period ending balances) 1,428,401

1,469,708



RETURN ON AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 25.7 %

21.9 %















Calculation of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (Non-GAAP)











September 30,

(in thousands) 2022

2021



Net income (trailing four quarters) $ 367,352

$ 322,366















Average stockholder's equity (period ending balances) 1,428,401

1,469,708



Average current maturities of long-term debt (period ending balances) 76

118



Average long-term debt (period ending balances) 155,028

32,613



Average invested capital $ 1,583,505

$ 1,502,439















ROIC 23.2 %

21.5 %





