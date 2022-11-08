Effectual Achieves Inaugural HashiCorp Infrastructure Competency

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual , a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company, has been awarded the HashiCorp Infrastructure Competency as part of the newly released Partner Technical Competency Program for Systems Integrators . Effectual is one of only six companies globally to be recognized with the HashiCorp Infrastructure Competency as part of the program's launch.

As a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, HashiCorp's software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment.

The new competency program gives partners with the HashiCorp Systems Integrator designation the opportunity to be recognized for their ability to deliver and integrate HashiCorp products and solutions into end customers' initiatives. Competencies are only awarded after a successful audit that assesses a range of requirements, including the number of technical staff certified on HashiCorp products and proven customer success with HashiCorp products in deployment.

HashiCorp's endorsement gives customers confidence in Effectual's ability to guide, advise, assist, and execute alongside them, bringing the required experience and expertise to succeed with the advantages of HashiCorp's portfolio of automation tools.

"Effectual enables customers to accelerate automation and innovation utilizing HashiCorp Terraform, Vault, and the recently released HCP Boundary," said Robb Allen, Effectual CEO. "Together we help customers drive positive business outcomes and realize greater agility, security controls, and increased operational efficiency."

As an elite pure-play AWS services provider, Effectual is a validated AWS MSP Partner holding six AWS competencies. Effectual prides itself on bringing deep cloud and modernization experience to all customer engagements. Complementing this deep partnership with AWS, the cloud first MSP has embraced and invested in its partnership with HashiCorp. This strategic combination of industry expertise ensures that customers have the confidence to migrate and establish a strong modern foundation on which to build and deploy next-generation applications, services, and operations.

Effectual's Chief Growth Officer, Tom Spalding, provided his views on the partnership in HashiCorp's announcement: https://www.hashicorp.com/blog/new-competency-program-validates-systems-integrators-hashicorp-expertise .

