Ruder Finn Acquires Award-Winning Enterprise Technology Communications Agency Touchdown

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn announced today that it has acquired Touchdown, a leading technology communications agency, specializing in enterprise technology innovation ranging from mobility, cyber security, data protection/management and storage, to networks, communications, big data, Artificial Intelligence and cloud. Touchdown brings 65 new specialists to the Ruder Finn tech team and provides a major presence in Austin, Texas, while fortifying our UK tech footprint with an additional office.

Ruder Finn: Building on our Strategic Footprint (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be bringing the Touchdown team onboard," said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO, Ruder Finn. "Touchdown's expertise in championing emerging enterprise technologies through expert storytelling will bring additional competitive edge to our global technology & innovation practice. This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our ongoing strategy to build strong global leadership in our technology activities."

As part of this deal, Touchdown employees across the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Australia & New Zealand will continue to work independently under the Touchdown leadership team. James Carter, CEO of Touchdown, will report directly to Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO of Ruder Finn. There will be no redundancies or layoffs as a result of this acquisition. This partnership brings with it ample expansion opportunities for both agencies.

"It was clear that the core Ruder Finn values centered around transparency, decency and honesty made this big decision a relatively easy one for us. We wanted to find a home where we could accelerate the next chapter of the Touchdown story with a partner who shared similar goals, ambitions and values and we felt Ruder Finn would be the best choice for our next stage," said James Carter, CEO of Touchdown, "On a personal level, as we entered discussions with several prospective buyers, there was a clear and close alignment of values when we met Kathy and her leadership team, particularly in terms of people culture, global ambitions and how to manage growth successfully."

Touchdown is a global public relations and media communications firm that specializes in serving B2B and enterprise technology brands. Touchdown's clients invent, create and innovate in ways that positively shape, disrupt and change how the business world uses technology to stay competitive. Touchdown helps to tell their clients' stories of innovative breakthroughs, helping these brands break into markets typically dominated by incumbent technology companies, by delivering valuable earned, owned and paid media airtime at global scale and winning the attention of potential customers. Touchdown's clients include Bitdefender, Exabeam, Cubic, G-P, Forter and more. The agency operates in North America, across Central and Western Europe and in all major Asian markets and is headquartered in Austin, Texas and Basingstoke in the U.K.

Touchdown will leverage Ruder Finn's global footprint to further accelerate the agency's strong revenue growth, attract the best new colleagues, and win exciting business and technology clients seeking a global solution to their PR and communications needs.

This acquisition is the latest addition to Ruder Finn's strategy to further build on its core leadership offerings in healthcare, technology, creative and change management. Other recent acquisitions include DC-based multicultural agency Comunicad LLC (2022), integrated communications firm Peppercomm (2022), UK-based health tech firm Mantis (2021), award-winning creative & production studio Osmosis Films (2020), healthcare agency jacobstahl (2020), change management and internal communications agency SPI Group (2019), and digital marketing firm RLA Collective (2018).

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for nearly 75 years, shaping communications that help move industry-defining brands, companies and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences around a shared sense of purpose. The agency is organized around four core areas of expertise: Health & Wellness, Corporate Reputation, Technology & Innovation and Consumer Connection. Specialty practices include RF Relate, RFx Studios, ICX and RF TechLab. Ruder Finn has offices across 3 continents including the U.S., Asia and Europe. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc.,Peppercomm, Comunicad, Mantis PR, RLA Collective, RF Bloom, and SPI Group. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

About Touchdown

Touchdown, ranked the number 19 B2B technology public relations firm in the U.S., is a global business technology communications and PR agency with staff serving clients across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The agency specializes in enterprise technology innovation ranging from mobility, security, data protection and storage to networks, communications, big data and analytics and cloud. Clients turn to Touchdown PR to deliver integrated, multi-region PR, analyst relations and social media influencer programs that drive discussions, build brand awareness and impact lead generation. Touchdown PR works with innovative technology brands that are changing the status quo. Clients range from VC-funded start-ups to large, publicly-listed technology innovators. To learn more, visit www.touchdownpr.com.

CONTACT: Isabelle Lee, isabelle.lee@ruderfinn.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ruder Finn