Pulnovo Medical Inhales Tens of Millions Dollars Funding to Accelerate Global Growth

SHANGHAI , Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulnovo Medical Limited, a globally recognized OTM (From Operating Table to Market) innovative platform, today announced the successful close of its latest financing round. The financing was led by YuanBio Venture Capital, other investors includes Orbimed Healthcare Fund Management, Cenova Capital, Lilly Asia Ventures (LAV), GaoRong Capital, Huihe Capital and GC&H Investments. The funding, an undisclosed amount totaling millions of dollars, will enable Pulnovo to accelerate its Pulmonary Artery Denervation (PADN) FDA-Global Trial, expand the research and development capability in the cardiopulmonary disease treatment and execute marketing and commercialization strategy.

PADN is expected to receive approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) treatment in the first quarter of 2023.

Cynthia Chen, the Chief Strategy Officer in charge of Pulnovo's capital market and business development "Since the company completed the previous round of financing in August last year, Pulnovo Medical developed rapidly. In the future, with strong support from all investors, we will continue to focus on solving more unmet clinical needs, and bringing more innovative product lines to doctors, patients and the market."

"The COVID-19 pandemic had a varied impact on medical device industry, we has achieved remarkable milestones this year." said Jessie Lian, CEO. "As a truly innovative company, it is a great honor for gaining the trust by our investors. We also look forward to greater growth in the future with the support of all parties."

Pulnovo Medical Limited, a Global OTM Innovative Platform, is a globally recognized device pioneer in the treatment for cardiopulmonary diseases. Established in 2013 and rooted in innovation, Pulnovo Medical upholds evidenced-based research and translational medicine, and starts our research and development efforts alongside physicians at the operating table with the goal to market our innovative therapeutic solutions and benefit patients around the world.

