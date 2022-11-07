Mphasis Appoints Jayant Chauhan as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an information technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced the appointment of Jayant Chauhan as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions. Jayant assumed the responsibility in November 2022 and will oversee the entire process of origination, evaluation, structuring, negotiation, execution and post-closing integration of potential acquisition and corporate development transactions.

"I am excited and honored to be part of Mphasis," said Jayant Chauhan .

"M&A is one of the key ingredients of our growth playbook and we are delighted to onboard Jayant to execute on it. He comes to us with extensive global experience in identifying and developing focused acquisition strategies and M&A opportunities. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to build and strengthen our capabilities and offerings," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis.

Jayant is an industry veteran with over 20+ years of experience across the telecom, technology and information services evaluating strategic alternatives, capital structure, shareholder distribution policy, potential targets, and acquisition financing opportunities. He has been involved in multiple M&A transactions totaling over $15 billion in India, EU, and the US, and raising $3.5 billion in capital across equity, debt, and joint ventures.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electrical Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh and a Master of Business Administration from University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in Finance & Accounting. Prior to joining Mphasis, Jayant held leadership positions in high growth companies such as OYO and Upstox and with global investment banks such as J.P. Morgan and BMO Capital Markets.

