2U Reports Results for Third Quarter 2022

Completes Strategic Realignment

Expects to Reduce Annual Operating Expense by $70 Million

Increases 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a leading online education platform company, today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Results for Third Quarter 2022 compared to Third Quarter 2021

Revenue of $232.2 million was flat

Degree Program Segment revenue decreased 7% to $137.2 million

Alternative Credential Segment revenue increased 12% to $95.0 million

Net loss was $121.7 million , or $1.57 per share and includes non-cash impairment charges of $79.5 million

Non-GAAP Results for Third Quarter 2022 compared to Third Quarter 2021

Adjusted EBITDA increased $17.8 million to $32.5 million ; adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 14% from 6%

Adjusted net loss improved $13.9 million to $3.5 million , or $0.05 per share

"We completed our strategic realignment and accelerated 2U's transition to a platform company under the edX platform during the quarter," said 2U Co-Founder and CEO Christopher "Chip" Paucek. "We realigned our organization around a single platform, streamlined our cost structure and implemented a new, more efficient marketing framework. We believe these structural changes will not only strengthen our bottom line, but also supercharge our ability to match millions of learners with accessible, best-in-class learning experiences from top institutions that help them advance their careers and transform their lives."

Paul Lalljie, 2U's Chief Financial Officer, added, "Our third quarter results demonstrate early returns from our platform strategy and execution of our Strategic Realignment Plan. We delivered record adjusted EBITDA of $32.5 million, a 121% increase versus the prior year driven by improvements from both segments. As a result, we are increasing our adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2022 and remain committed to delivering further profitability improvements and positive free cash flow in 2023."

Discussion of Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue for the third quarter totaled $232.2 million, which was flat when compared with $232.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Total revenue includes $9.3 million from legacy edX offerings. Revenue from the Degree Program Segment decreased $10.6 million, or 7.1%, due to a 5.9% decrease in average revenue per full course equivalent (FCE) enrollment and a decrease in FCE enrollments of 1.3%. Revenue from the Alternative Credential Segment increased $10.4 million, or 12.3%, primarily due to legacy edX offerings and an increase in FCE enrollments of 14.6%, partially offset by an 8.2% decrease in average revenue per FCE enrollment.

Costs and expenses for the third quarter totaled $336.5 million, a 22.0% increase from $275.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. This increase includes $79.5 million of non-cash impairment charges in our Alternative Credential Segment. The company determined that the recent decline in its market capitalization triggered an interim goodwill impairment review, which led to a non-cash write down of certain goodwill assets and indefinite-lived intangible assets. Of note, third quarter expense includes $17.0 million of operating expense related to edX, which was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2021, and a $6.2 million increase in restructuring costs. These increases were partially offset by a $26.5 million decrease in paid marketing costs in connection with the platform strategy and a $10.7 million decrease in personnel and personnel-related expenses primarily relating to the Strategic Realignment Plan.

As of September 30, 2022, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $185.2 million, a decrease of $64.8 million from $249.9 million as of December 31, 2021. Cash used in operations was $1.4 million, cash used in investing activities was $54.0 million and cash used in financing activities was $4.7 million. Unlevered free cash flow was a use of $1.3 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and compares with unlevered free cash flow of $11.5 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022

The Company affirmed its revenue guidance provided on July 28, 2022 and updated its guidance for net loss and adjusted EBITDA as follows:

Revenue to exceed $960 million , representing growth of 2%

Net loss to range from $320 million to $310 million

Adjusted EBITDA to range from $115 million to $117 million , representing growth of 74% at the midpoint

Update on 2022 Strategic Realignment Plan

In connection with our previously announced Strategic Realignment Plan, during the quarter the company i) implemented a portfolio-based marketing framework to drive traffic to the edX marketplace and decreased paid marketing costs by $18.7 million when compared with the second quarter, ii) consolidated its real estate footprint and iii) reduced employee headcount. The company expects to generate approximately $70 million in operating expense savings on a 12-month basis from this plan.

Business Highlights

The London School of Economics and Political Science launched two new MicroBachelors® programs, its first Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) on the edX platform and two new bachelor's programs.

The University of North Carolina ( UNC) at Chapel Hill expanded its partnership with the company to offer a new, online master's degree in applied data science.

The company introduced a new partnership model for degree programs which offers greater flexibility to university partners. New degree programs added under this model include

The George Washington University agreed to launch its first MicroMasters® in Public Health. Credits earned will count towards a 2U-powered master's degree in public health.

The company rebranded its boot camps under the edX brand, incorporating more than 200 boot camp offerings into the edX platform, creating additional cross-sell opportunities.

Thomas Edison State University (TESU) expanded its partnership with edX to offer its first MicroBachelors program in information literacy, in which students can earn credit towards a TESU undergraduate degree.

edX launched over 115 courses from 46 unique institutions and added new partners including Google Cloud, Stellenbosch University, Qatar University, The London School of Economics and Political Science , University of California, Riverside and the Web3 Foundation.

Non-GAAP Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding 2U's results, the company has disclosed the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA (loss), adjusted EBITDA margin, unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share. The company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The company defines adjusted EBITDA (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before net interest income (expense), other income (expense), net, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, deferred revenue fair value adjustments, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, certain litigation-related costs, consisting of fees for certain non-ordinary course litigation and other proceedings, impairment charges, losses on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. The company defines adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The company defines unlevered free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures, payments to university clients, certain non-ordinary cash payments, and cash interest payments on debt. The company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income or net loss, as applicable, before other income (expense), net, acquisition-related gains or losses, deferred revenue fair value adjustments, transaction costs, integration costs, restructuring-related costs, stockholder activism costs, certain litigation-related costs, consisting of fees for certain non-ordinary course litigation and other proceedings, impairment charges, losses on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated as adjusted net income (loss) divided by diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding for periods that result in adjusted net income, and basic weighted-average shares outstanding for periods that result in an adjusted net loss. Some of the adjustments described in the definitions of adjusted EBITDA (loss), unlevered free cash flow, and adjusted net income (loss) may not be applicable in any given reporting period and they may vary from period to period.

The company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, to understand cash that is generated by or available for operational expenses and investment in the business after capital expenditures, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate the company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in the company's business as they exclude expenses that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the company's operating results and prospects in the same manner as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

The use of adjusted EBITDA (loss), unlevered free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per share measures has certain limitations, as they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the company's operations. The company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review the company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Conference Call Information

What:

2U's third quarter 2022 financial results conference call When:

Monday, November 7, 2022 Time:

4:30 p.m. ET Live Call:

(888) 330-2446 Conference ID #:

1153388 Webcast:

investor.2U.com

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

For more than a decade, 2U, Inc. has been the digital transformation partner of choice to great non-profit colleges and universities delivering high-quality online education at scale. As the parent company of edX, a leading global online learning platform, 2U provides over 46 million learners with access to world-class education in partnership with more than 230 colleges, universities, and corporations. Our people and technology are powering more than 4,000 digital education offerings — from free courses to full degrees — and helping unlock human potential. To learn more: visit 2U.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding 2U, Inc.'s future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding future results of operations and financial position of 2U, including financial targets, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. 2U has based these forward-looking statements largely on its estimates of its financial results and its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs as of the date of this press release. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted, including, but not limited to:

trends in the higher education market and the market for online education, and expectations for growth in those markets;

the acceptance, adoption and growth of online learning by colleges and universities, faculty, students, employers, accreditors and state and federal licensing bodies;

the impact of competition on the company's industry and innovations by competitors;

the company's ability to comply with evolving regulations and legal obligations related to data privacy, data protection and information security;

the company's expectations about the potential benefits of its cloud-based software-as-a-service technology and technology-enabled services to university clients and students;

the company's dependence on third parties to provide certain technological services or components used in its platform;

the company's expectations about the predictability, visibility and recurring nature of its business model;

the company's ability to meet the anticipated launch dates of its degree programs, executive education offerings and boot camps;

the company's ability to acquire new university clients and expand its degree programs, executive education offerings and boot camps with existing university clients;

the company's ability to successfully integrate the operations of its acquisitions, including the edX acquisition, to achieve the expected benefits of its acquisitions and manage, expand and grow the combined company;

the company's ability to refinance its indebtedness on attractive terms, if at all, to better align with its focus on profitability;

the company's ability to service its substantial indebtedness and comply with the covenants and conversion obligations contained in the indenture governing its convertible senior notes and the term loan agreement governing its term loan facility;

the company's ability to generate sufficient future operating cash flows from recent acquisitions to ensure related goodwill is not impaired;

the company's ability to execute its growth strategy in the international, undergraduate and non-degree alternative markets;

the company's ability to continue to recruit prospective students for its offerings;

the company's ability to maintain or increase student retention rates in its degree programs;

the company's ability to attract, hire and retain qualified employees;

the company's expectations about the scalability of its cloud-based platform;

potential changes in regulations applicable to the company or its university clients;

the company's expectations regarding the amount of time its cash balances and other available financial resources will be sufficient to fund its operations;

the impact and cost of stockholder activism;

the impact of the significant decline in the market price of our common stock, including the impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived assets;

the timing, structure and expected impact of our realignment plan and the estimated savings and amounts expected to be incurred in connection therewith;

the impact of any natural disasters or public health emergencies, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic;

the company's expectations regarding the effect of the capped call transactions and regarding actions of the option counterparties and/or their respective affiliates; and

other factors beyond the company's control.

These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other SEC filings. Moreover, 2U operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for 2U management to predict all risks, nor can 2U assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements 2U may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated.

2U, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021









(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,165

$ 232,932 Restricted cash 14,985

16,977 Accounts receivable, net 97,164

67,287 Other receivables, net 31,009

29,439 Prepaid expenses and other assets 81,538

47,217 Total current assets 394,861

393,852 Other receivables, net, non-current 21,007

21,568 Property and equipment, net 45,513

48,650 Right-of-use assets 74,175

76,841 Goodwill 732,586

834,539 Intangible assets, net 569,408

665,523 Other assets, non-current 72,006

68,033 Total assets $ 1,909,556

$ 2,109,006 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 133,385

$ 164,723 Deferred revenue 127,597

91,926 Lease liability 13,286

13,985 Accrued restructuring liability 13,551

1,735 Other current liabilities 95,252

61,138 Total current liabilities 383,071

333,507 Long-term debt 928,197

845,316 Deferred tax liabilities, net 359

1,726 Lease liability, non-current 102,221

98,666 Other liabilities, non-current 1,792

636 Total liabilities 1,415,640

1,279,851 Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 77,845,436 shares issued

and outstanding as of September 30, 2022; 75,754,663 shares issued and outstanding as

of December 31, 2021 78

76 Additional paid-in capital 1,683,860

1,735,628 Accumulated deficit (1,168,129)

(890,638) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,893)

(15,911) Total stockholders' equity 493,916

829,155 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,909,556

$ 2,109,006

2U, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Revenue $ 232,238

$ 232,376

$ 727,031

$ 702,058 Costs and expenses













Curriculum and teaching 31,558

30,869

96,933

98,805 Servicing and support 36,110

33,898

112,795

101,947 Technology and content development 43,976

43,106

140,649

128,539 Marketing and sales 94,311

118,300

341,643

346,181 General and administrative 39,388

44,341

131,146

137,128 Restructuring charges 11,632

5,395

29,172

7,214 Impairment charges 79,509

—

138,291

— Total costs and expenses 336,484

275,909

990,629

819,814 Loss from operations (104,246)

(43,533)

(263,598)

(117,756) Interest income 269

474

767

1,188 Interest expense (15,913)

(16,945)

(43,709)

(33,014) Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

—

(1,101) Other income (expense), net (1,845)

(425)

(4,242)

22,730 Loss before income taxes (121,735)

(60,429)

(310,782)

(127,953) Income tax benefit 59

319

474

448 Net loss $ (121,676)

$ (60,110)

$ (310,308)

$ (127,505) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.57)

$ (0.80)

$ (4.03)

$ (1.72) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding,

basic and diluted 77,692,911

74,691,521

77,013,180

74,266,999 Other comprehensive income (loss)













Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $0

for all periods presented (5,637)

(4,268)

(5,982)

(2,096) Comprehensive loss $ (127,313)

$ (64,378)

$ (316,290)

$ (129,601)

2U, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (310,308)

$ (127,505) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Non-cash interest expense 9,929

28,278 Depreciation and amortization expense 95,070

77,577 Stock-based compensation expense 62,740

74,745 Non-cash lease expense 16,507

13,518 Restructuring 9,523

4,845 Provision for credit losses 6,129

5,712 Loss on debt extinguishment —

1,101 Gain on sale of investment —

(27,762) Impairment charges 138,291

— Other 4,660

2,100 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets and liabilities acquired:





Accounts receivable, net (36,253)

(54,689) Other receivables, net (2,867)

(24,598) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,973

(6,639) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (12,964)

24,249 Deferred revenue 43,252

21,960 Other liabilities, net (27,124)

(16,028) Net cash used in operating activities (1,442)

(3,136) Cash flows from investing activities





Purchase of a business, net of cash acquired 5,010

— Additions of amortizable intangible assets (50,155)

(45,179) Purchases of property and equipment (8,777)

(5,397) Purchase of investment —

(1,000) Proceeds from sale of investment —

38,762 Advances made to university clients (310)

— Advances repaid by university clients 200

200 Other (17)

56 Net cash used in investing activities (54,049)

(12,558) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from debt 530

469,595 Payments on debt (5,313)

(2,203) Payment of debt issuance costs —

(10,259) Tax withholding payments associated with settlement of restricted stock units (2,320)

(14,543) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,083

6,101 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan share purchases 1,282

1,773 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,738)

450,464 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (4,530)

(2,312) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (64,759)

432,458 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 249,909

518,866 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 185,150

$ 951,324

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods indicated.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

















(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Revenue $ 232,238

$ 232,376

$ 727,031

$ 702,058















Net loss $ (121,676)

$ (60,110)

$ (310,308)

$ (127,505) Stock-based compensation expense 15,967

25,022

62,740

74,745 Other (income) expense, net 1,845

425

4,242

(22,730) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,187

10,376

42,516

31,408 Income tax benefit on amortization of acquired

intangible assets (326)

(251)

(1,201)

(845) Impairment charges 79,509

—

138,291

— Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

—

1,101 Restructuring charges 11,632

5,395

29,172

7,214 Other* 343

1,688

5,025

3,820 Adjusted net loss (3,519)

(17,455)

(29,523)

(32,792) Net interest expense 15,644

16,471

42,942

31,826 Income tax expense (benefit) 267

(68)

727

397 Depreciation and amortization expense 20,126

15,792

52,554

46,169 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,518

$ 14,740

$ 66,700

$ 45,600















Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.0 %

6.3 %

9.2 %

6.5 % Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.57)

$ (0.80)

$ (4.03)

$ (1.72) Adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.05)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.38)

$ (0.45) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding,

basic and diluted 77,692,911

74,691,521

77,013,180

74,266,999







*

Includes (i) transaction and integration expense of $0.0 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $3.4 million and $2.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and (ii) stockholder activism and litigation-related expense of $0.3 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $1.6 million and $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net loss by segment for each of the periods indicated.



Degree Program Segment

Alternative Credential Segment

Consolidated

Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

























(in thousands) Revenue $ 137,242

$ 147,795

$ 94,996

$ 84,581

$ 232,238

$ 232,376























Net (loss) income $ (4,620)

$ (21,675)

$ (117,056)

$ (38,435)

$ (121,676)

$ (60,110) Adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation expense 8,989

17,146

6,978

7,876

15,967

25,022 Other (income) expense, net 441

129

1,404

296

1,845

425 Net interest expense (income) 15,710

16,514

(66)

(43)

15,644

16,471 Income tax expense (benefit) (38)

75

(21)

(394)

(59)

(319) Depreciation and amortization expense 13,770

13,837

15,543

12,331

29,313

26,168 Impairment charges —

—

79,509

—

79,509

— Restructuring charges 10,295

5,260

1,337

135

11,632

5,395 Other 360

1,639

(17)

49

343

1,688 Total adjustments 49,527

54,600

104,667

20,250

154,194

74,850 Total adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ 44,907

$ 32,925

$ (12,389)

$ (18,185)

$ 32,518

$ 14,740























Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.7 %

22.3 %

(13.0) %

(21.5) %

14.0 %

6.4 %

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net loss by segment for each of the periods indicated.



Degree Program Segment

Alternative Credential Segment

Consolidated

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

























(in thousands) Revenue $ 434,499

$ 439,884

$ 292,532

$ 262,174

$ 727,031

$ 702,058























Net (loss) income $ (25,890)

$ (20,746)

$ (284,418)

$ (106,759)

$ (310,308)

$ (127,505) Adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation expense 34,624

50,566

28,116

24,179

62,740

74,745 Other (income) expense, net 1,688

(27,554)

2,554

4,824

4,242

(22,730) Net interest expense (income) 43,144

31,929

(202)

(103)

42,942

31,826 Income tax expense (benefit) (127)

225

(347)

(673)

(474)

(448) Depreciation and amortization expense 41,273

41,096

53,797

36,481

95,070

77,577 Impairment charges —

—

138,291

—

138,291

— Loss on debt extinguishment —

1,101

—

—

—

1,101 Restructuring charges 21,236

6,687

7,936

527

29,172

7,214 Other 4,316

3,482

709

338

5,025

3,820 Total adjustments 146,154

107,532

230,854

65,573

377,008

173,105 Total adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ 120,264

$ 86,786

$ (53,564)

$ (41,186)

$ 66,700

$ 45,600























Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.7 %

19.7 %

(18.3) %

(15.7) %

9.2 %

6.5 %

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of unlevered free cash flow to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities for each of the twelve-month periods indicated.



Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

















(in thousands) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (16,378)

$ 12,765

$ (25,766)

$ (18,074) Additions of amortizable intangible assets (65,522)

(65,533)

(63,814)

(60,546) Purchases of property and equipment (13,168)

(12,555)

(10,716)

(9,788) Payments to university clients 6,775

7,025

7,150

6,800 Non-ordinary cash payments* 30,812

25,229

23,943

22,193 Free cash flow (57,481)

(33,069)

(69,203)

(59,415) Cash interest payments on debt 56,175

44,532

35,082

25,537 Unlevered free cash flow $ (1,306)

$ 11,463

$ (34,121)

$ (33,878)









*

Includes transaction, integration, restructuring-related, stockholder activism, and litigation-related expense.

2U, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to net loss guidance, at the midpoint of the

ranges provided by the company, for the period indicated.



Year Ending December 31, 2022

(in millions) Net loss $ (315) Stock-based compensation expense 79 Other expense, net 4 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 50 Impairment charges 139 Restructuring 33 Other 2 Adjusted net loss (8) Net interest expense 65 Income tax benefit (1) Depreciation and amortization expense 60 Adjusted EBITDA $ 116

2U, Inc. Key Financial Performance Metrics (unaudited)

Full Course Equivalent Enrollments

Degree Program Segment*

The following table presents FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment in the company's Degree Program Segment for the last eight quarters.



Q3 '22

Q2 '22

Q1 '22

Q4 '21

Q3 '21

Q2 '21

Q1 '21

Q4 '20 Degree Program Segment FCE

enrollments 57,092

60,303

62,609

58,967

57,842

60,429

60,007

58,425 Degree Program Segment average

revenue per FCE enrollment $ 2,404

$ 2,373

$ 2,462

$ 2,585

$ 2,555

$ 2,420

$ 2,431

$ 2,234

Alternative Credential Segment**

The following table presents FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment in the company's Alternative Credential Segment for the last eight quarters.



Q3 '22

Q2 '22

Q1 '22

Q4 '21

Q3 '21

Q2 '21

Q1 '21

Q4 '20 Alternative Credential Segment FCE

enrollments 23,128

23,443

22,664

21,153

20,174

23,679

21,078

22,190 Alternative Credential Segment average

revenue per FCE enrollment $ 3,850

$ 3,891

$ 4,012

$ 4,312

$ 4,193

$ 3,843

$ 4,108

$ 3,821









*

FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment include enrollments in edX degree offerings and revenue from these offerings of $3.4 million and $8.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. **

FCE enrollments and average revenue per FCE enrollment exclude the impact of enrollments in edX offerings and the related revenue of $5.9 million and $21.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.

