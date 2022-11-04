Cascade United Methodist Church Launches Second Campus at Historic Atlanta Site

First service on November 13 at new Midtown location marks a historic expansion

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cascade United Methodist Church (UMC) announces it will host inaugural, in-person services at the all-new Cascade United Methodist Church – Midtown, formerly Grace United Methodist Church located at 458 Ponce de Leon Ave. in Atlanta on November 13 at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. ET.

The announcement of a new campus was made earlier this year and has successfully completed both congregations' and the denomination approval processes. Rev. Dr. Kevin Murriel and the leaders of Cascade UMC will lead a celebratory service, including a ribbon cutting and press conference, at the all-new Cascade Midtown UMC at 8:30 a.m. on November 13 in front of the church. Invited guests include City of Atlanta officials, community leaders, UMC and other religious leaders, members of Cascade, and community residents.

And the Two Became One

Cascade UMC having experience with tackling social injustice, and the former Grace UMC having been on the verge of closure due to low membership, provided the perfect opportunity to establish a new congregation that will focus on racial and economic inequities, lack of affordable housing and gender inequality at a central location in the heart of Atlanta. By absorbing Grace UMC, Cascade UMC gives the church a second chance to thrive and an opportunity to address the "now" needs of the community.

History In the Making

Typical of the times in America through the Civil Rights era, 150-year-old Grace UMC was a "whites only" church in the segregated South. Cascade, founded in 1926 in the heart of the "Jim Crow" era, was one of few desegregated United Methodist Churches in Atlanta for people of color.

Ironically, the first desegregation effort of record at Grace UMC was led in 1960 by civil rights leaders, including Rev. Joseph E. Lowery who would later serve as the 18th senior pastor of Cascade UMC.

The Future of Cascade Midtown UMC

Rev. Murriel's vision for Cascade and its members is one of social justice for all. "Our goal is to continue the mission and legacy of Cascade UMC to bring communities together through Christ," states Rev. Dr. Kevin Murriel, senior pastor of Cascade United Methodist. "With Cascade Midtown, we plan to stand by our core values and foster a healthy environment for community, service, love of neighbor, and the word of God." Murriel continues, "We are all God's children, and God intended that everyone be welcome in God's house. Cascade UMC will continue to take the necessary steps to welcome everyone just as God has welcomed so many of us."

About Cascade United Methodist Church

Cascade United Methodist Church was founded in 1926 as is located at 3144 Cascade Road in Atlanta, Georgia. Today, Cascade is a part of the North Georgia UMC conference and is home to over 7,000 members. The congregation is led by Senior Pastor Reverend Doctor Kevin R. Murriel as the 22nd senior pastor. Learn more about Cascade UMC at www.cascadeumc.org. Follow @cascadeUMC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

